BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 12995 17.60 17.23 17.26—.24 AKSteel 11710 3.06 2.98 3.00—.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 58350 30.95 30.34 30.35—.47 Alibaba 31795 187.34 185.60 186.100+3.12 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 7337 9.82 9.76 9.78+.03 Altria 3.20 9999 53.25 52.72 52.83+.08 Ambev .05e 31154 4.38 4.33 4.37—.03 AnglogldA 7577 13.43 13.02 13.07—.56 Annaly 1.20e 12882 10.07 10.02 10.04—.02 Aphrian 25200 10.68 10.35 10.53+.39 AuroraCn 48877 7.40 7.16 7.28—.06 Avon 28128 3.28 3.07 3.09—.11 BcoBrads .06a 8512 11.30 11.21 11.25+.02 BcoSantSA .21e 12475 4.83 4.79 4.81—.05 BkofAm .60 75480 29.43 29.17 29.42+.11 BarrickGld 18326 12.30 12.18 12.22—.10 BlueAprnn 10436 1.10 1.00 1.02—.06 BrMySq 1.64f 10133 53.20 52.85 53.06—.16 CVSHealth 2 22110 58.55 57.14 57.47—.66 CdnNRsgs 1.34 8682 28.28 27.16 27.31—1.26 CanopyGrn 13967 47.78 46.82 47.68+.63 CenovusE .20 19717 9.14 8.72 8.78—.36 CntryLink 1m 34641 12.90 12.57 12.57—.40 ChesEng 161830 3.32 3.19 3.24+.11 CgpVelLCrd 28222 15.75 15.48 15.67+.85 CgpVelICrd 12225 7.97 7.82 7.87—.48 Citigroup 1.80 13965 65.14 64.47 65.09+.62 ClevCliffs .20 9721 10.92 10.77 10.86—.03 CocaCola 1.60f 9512 45.59 45.30 45.48+.10 DeltaAir 1.40 17927 49.57 49.04 49.38+.42 DenburyR 14907 1.99 1.94 1.97+.04 DBXHvChiA .29e 15375 28.66 28.58 28.61+.42 DevonE .32 17000 30.44 29.80 29.94—.21 DxGBullrs 26146 18.10 17.64 17.76—.64 DrGMBllrs .09e 34296 9.55 9.25 9.34—.51 DirDGlBrrs 15752 21.14 20.65 21.03+.72 DxBiotBllrs 7821 66.67 64.51 65.38+1.22 DxSPOGBls 16593 11.57 11.30 11.42+.37 DxSCBearrs 9138 9.15 9.02 9.10+.00 DowDuPnt 1.52 12445 54.49 53.60 54.00+.66 ElancoAnn 22411 31.19 30.40 30.52—.51 EliLilly 2.58f 39675 130.51 127.51 127.53—1.31 Enbridge 2.28 27689 35.78 34.88 35.23—2.02 EnCanag .06 44903 7.40 7.26 7.27+.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 8514 15.16 15.03 15.07+.09 ENSCO .04 26599 4.34 4.20 4.29+.07 ExxonMbl 3.28 13619 80.44 79.93 80.28+.28 Farfetchn 8709 31.60 29.42 30.81+1.99 FMajSilvg 8822 6.32 6.17 6.23—.12 Fitbitn 13725 6.22 6.08 6.11—.04 FootLockr 1.52f 8245 64.33 63.12 63.90+.83 FordM .60a 36413 8.89 8.79 8.84+.05 FrptMcM .20 18737 12.90 12.67 12.70—.17 Gap .97 26152 29.59 28.56 28.83—.68 GenElec .04 106829 10.52 10.29 10.46+.19 GenMotors 1.52 7248 39.75 39.41 39.48—.05 GoldFLtd .02e 9162 3.86 3.78 3.79—.13 Goldcrpg .24 34743 10.76 10.54 10.71+.16 HPInc .64 21617 19.91 19.60 19.84+.24 Hallibrtn .72 11871 31.48 31.05 31.25+.32 HarmonyG .05 15324 1.99 1.94 1.97—.04 HeclaM .01e x11395 2.32 2.28 2.29+.01 HertzGl 8456 20.48 19.78 20.22+.87 HPEntn .45e 8309 16.52 16.39 16.42+.04 Huyan 8178 25.63 24.77 24.95—.26 IAMGldg 1.52f 8194 3.18 3.12 3.16 iShGold 31134 12.33 12.28 12.32—.04 iShBrazil .67e 16621 42.45 42.08 42.21—.14 iShSilver 22198 14.17 14.12 14.16—.04 iShChinaLC .87e 50479 44.74 44.55 44.59+.42 iShEMkts .59e 99037 42.78 42.58 42.64+.15 iShiBoxIG 3.87 9664 115.86 115.69 115.73+.26 iSh20yrT 3.05 9142 119.29 119.06 119.11+.45 iSEafe 1.66e 15370 64.71 64.53 64.61—.02 iShiBxHYB 5.09 9096 85.75 85.63 85.68+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 21567 158.78 157.97 158.19—.05 iShChina .61e 12756 62.23 62.01 62.09+.88 iSTaiwnrs 22845 33.45 33.38 33.41+.06 iShCorEM .95e 33264 51.48 51.25 51.31+.24 JPMorgCh 3.20 15142 105.62 104.80 105.51+1.08 Keycorp .56 x15912 17.51 17.36 17.51+.17 KindMorg .80 20057 19.85 19.66 19.80+.06 Kinrossg 22713 3.20 3.15 3.18—.04 KirklLakn .10e 13467 34.56 32.25 33.14—2.13 Kroger s .56f 10460 28.46 28.07 28.28+.26 LBrands 1.20f 7715 27.76 26.87 27.14—.36 Liventn 10663 13.13 12.66 12.84—.06 Macys 1.51 9829 24.74 24.32 24.52+.03 MarathnO .20 16164 17.39 17.15 17.32+.24 MorgStan 1.20 8786 42.96 42.55 42.85+.35 Nabors .24 27653 3.43 3.28 3.38+.12 NewmtM .56 10487 34.10 33.72 33.81—.01 NikeB s .88 10611 87.99 87.01 87.15—.01 NokiaCp .19e 85665 6.14 6.07 6.09—.02 OasisPet 11357 5.67 5.61 5.67+.10 OmegaHlt 2.64 11757 35.38 34.96 35.07—.04 Oracle .76 11838 52.85 52.60 52.78+.27 PG&ECp 2.12f 9275 18.19 17.71 18.05+.14 Penney 16945 1.56 1.50 1.56+.02 Petrobras 11999 15.70 15.58 15.60+.11 Pfizer 1.44f 20078 43.59 43.40 43.45+.09 PrUCruders 7490 19.63 19.41 19.56+.73 RangeRs .08 13667 11.29 10.90 11.29+.35 RegionsFn .56 10976 16.45 16.29 16.44+.13 RiteAid 11128 .74 .71 .71—.02 SpdrGold 18329 121.59 121.18 121.44—.44 S&P500ETF 4.13e 89731 281.87 281.20 281.62+1.20 SpdrBiots .44e 7649 92.99 91.95 92.44+.63 SpdrLehHY 2.30 12635 35.66 35.60 35.63+.04 SpdrRetls .49e 7389 46.38 45.61 45.70—.47 SpdrOGEx .73e 34311 30.89 30.64 30.76+.35 Salesforce 19104 165.79 160.60 160.75—3.78 Schlmbrg 2 7265 45.66 45.23 45.55+.36 SeaLtdn 16553 21.92 21.00 21.42—1.79 SibanyeG .14r 10788 4.31 4.23 4.25+.01 SnapIncAn 35541 10.05 9.87 10.04+.24 SwstnEngy 45843 4.78 4.58 4.74+.19 Squaren 26621 78.49 76.39 77.18—.28 SPHlthC 1.01e 7856 93.45 92.76 92.88—.07 SPCnSt 1.28e 9690 54.44 54.17 54.23—.01 SPEngy 2.04e 14976 66.85 66.53 66.75+.30 SPDRFncl .46e 33992 26.87 26.72 26.86+.17 SPInds 1.12e 10429 77.10 76.77 77.01+.60 SPTech .78e 8455 71.82 71.64 71.76+.42 SPUtil 1.55e 21180 57.35 57.05 57.08—.05 TALEducs 7535 36.20 35.81 36.08+.58 TakedaPhn 9296 21.58 21.27 21.44+1.03 Target 2.56 9236 73.47 72.70 73.13+.19 3DSys 7684 12.38 12.01 12.05—.09 Transocn 27299 8.69 8.40 8.63+.27 TurqHillRs 8823 1.81 1.75 1.79+.05 Twilion 7676 124.85 120.33 120.33—3.20 Twitter 30553 31.26 30.68 30.83+.21 USOilFd 36023 11.91 11.84 11.88+.22 USSteel .20 10876 22.50 22.02 22.22—.08 UtdhlthGp 3.60 9645 248.45 241.10 241.77—4.38 ValeSA .29e 56561 12.09 11.92 12.05—.35 VanEGold .06e 56625 21.61 21.43 21.48—.22 VEckOilSvc .47e 12439 17.70 17.50 17.63+.21 VanEJrGld 15406 31.14 30.83 30.92—.52 VangEmg 1.10e 10064 42.00 41.83 41.89+.22 Vereit .55 10055 7.94 7.90 7.91—.01 VerizonCm 2.41 11162 57.35 56.60 56.64—.32 Vipshop 16754 7.37 7.07 7.36+.33 WalMart 2.12f 7808 98.49 97.90 98.08+.15 WeathfIntl 21123 .79 .78 .79+.01 WellsFargo 1.80f 11943 50.62 50.21 50.60+.57 Yamanag .02 24007 2.48 2.44 2.46—.04 ZTOExpn 8846 20.61 19.88 20.51+.92 iPtShFutn 44102 29.66 29.27 