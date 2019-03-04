BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 12995 17.60 17.23 17.26—.24 AKSteel 11710 3.06 2.98 3.00—.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 58350 30.95 30.34 30.35—.47 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55f
|12995
|17.60
|17.23
|17.26—.24
|AKSteel
|11710
|3.06
|2.98
|3.00—.04
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|58350
|30.95
|30.34
|30.35—.47
|Alibaba
|31795
|187.34
|185.60
|186.100+3.12
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|7337
|9.82
|9.76
|9.78+.03
|Altria 3.20
|9999
|53.25
|52.72
|52.83+.08
|Ambev .05e
|31154
|4.38
|4.33
|4.37—.03
|AnglogldA
|7577
|13.43
|13.02
|13.07—.56
|Annaly 1.20e
|12882
|10.07
|10.02
|10.04—.02
|Aphrian
|25200
|10.68
|10.35
|10.53+.39
|AuroraCn
|48877
|7.40
|7.16
|7.28—.06
|Avon
|28128
|3.28
|3.07
|3.09—.11
|BcoBrads .06a
|8512
|11.30
|11.21
|11.25+.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|12475
|4.83
|4.79
|4.81—.05
|BkofAm .60
|75480
|29.43
|29.17
|29.42+.11
|BarrickGld
|18326
|12.30
|12.18
|12.22—.10
|BlueAprnn
|10436
|1.10
|1.00
|1.02—.06
|BrMySq 1.64f
|10133
|53.20
|52.85
|53.06—.16
|CVSHealth 2
|22110
|58.55
|57.14
|57.47—.66
|CdnNRsgs 1.34
|8682
|28.28
|27.16
|27.31—1.26
|CanopyGrn
|13967
|47.78
|46.82
|47.68+.63
|CenovusE .20
|19717
|9.14
|8.72
|8.78—.36
|CntryLink 1m
|34641
|12.90
|12.57
|12.57—.40
|ChesEng
|161830
|3.32
|3.19
|3.24+.11
|CgpVelLCrd
|28222
|15.75
|15.48
|15.67+.85
|CgpVelICrd
|12225
|7.97
|7.82
|7.87—.48
|Citigroup 1.80
|13965
|65.14
|64.47
|65.09+.62
|ClevCliffs .20
|9721
|10.92
|10.77
|10.86—.03
|CocaCola 1.60f
|9512
|45.59
|45.30
|45.48+.10
|DeltaAir 1.40
|17927
|49.57
|49.04
|49.38+.42
|DenburyR
|14907
|1.99
|1.94
|1.97+.04
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|15375
|28.66
|28.58
|28.61+.42
|DevonE .32
|17000
|30.44
|29.80
|29.94—.21
|DxGBullrs
|26146
|18.10
|17.64
|17.76—.64
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|34296
|9.55
|9.25
|9.34—.51
|DirDGlBrrs
|15752
|21.14
|20.65
|21.03+.72
|DxBiotBllrs
|7821
|66.67
|64.51
|65.38+1.22
|DxSPOGBls
|16593
|11.57
|11.30
|11.42+.37
|DxSCBearrs
|9138
|9.15
|9.02
|9.10+.00
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|12445
|54.49
|53.60
|54.00+.66
|ElancoAnn
|22411
|31.19
|30.40
|30.52—.51
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|39675
|130.51
|127.51
|127.53—1.31
|Enbridge 2.28
|27689
|35.78
|34.88
|35.23—2.02
|EnCanag .06
|44903
|7.40
|7.26
|7.27+.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|8514
|15.16
|15.03
|15.07+.09
|ENSCO .04
|26599
|4.34
|4.20
|4.29+.07
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|13619
|80.44
|79.93
|80.28+.28
|Farfetchn
|8709
|31.60
|29.42
|30.81+1.99
|FMajSilvg
|8822
|6.32
|6.17
|6.23—.12
|Fitbitn
|13725
|6.22
|6.08
|6.11—.04
|FootLockr 1.52f
|8245
|64.33
|63.12
|63.90+.83
|FordM .60a
|36413
|8.89
|8.79
|8.84+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|18737
|12.90
|12.67
|12.70—.17
|Gap .97
|26152
|29.59
|28.56
|28.83—.68
|GenElec .04
|106829
|10.52
|10.29
|10.46+.19
|GenMotors 1.52
|7248
|39.75
|39.41
|39.48—.05
|GoldFLtd .02e
|9162
|3.86
|3.78
|3.79—.13
|Goldcrpg .24
|34743
|10.76
|10.54
|10.71+.16
|HPInc .64
|21617
|19.91
|19.60
|19.84+.24
|Hallibrtn .72
|11871
|31.48
|31.05
|31.25+.32
|HarmonyG .05
|15324
|1.99
|1.94
|1.97—.04
|HeclaM .01e
|x11395
|2.32
|2.28
|2.29+.01
|HertzGl
|8456
|20.48
|19.78
|20.22+.87
|HPEntn .45e
|8309
|16.52
|16.39
|16.42+.04
|Huyan
|8178
|25.63
|24.77
|24.95—.26
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|8194
|3.18
|3.12
|3.16
|iShGold
|31134
|12.33
|12.28
|12.32—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|16621
|42.45
|42.08
|42.21—.14
|iShSilver
|22198
|14.17
|14.12
|14.16—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|50479
|44.74
|44.55
|44.59+.42
|iShEMkts .59e
|99037
|42.78
|42.58
|42.64+.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|9664
|115.86
|115.69
|115.73+.26
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|9142
|119.29
|119.06
|119.11+.45
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15370
|64.71
|64.53
|64.61—.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|9096
|85.75
|85.63
|85.68+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|21567
|158.78
|157.97
|158.19—.05
|iShChina .61e
|12756
|62.23
|62.01
|62.09+.88
|iSTaiwnrs
|22845
|33.45
|33.38
|33.41+.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|33264
|51.48
|51.25
|51.31+.24
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|15142
|105.62
|104.80
|105.51+1.08
|Keycorp .56
|x15912
|17.51
|17.36
|17.51+.17
|KindMorg .80
|20057
|19.85
|19.66
|19.80+.06
|Kinrossg
|22713
|3.20
|3.15
|3.18—.04
|KirklLakn .10e
|13467
|34.56
|32.25
|33.14—2.13
|Kroger s .56f
|10460
|28.46
|28.07
|28.28+.26
|LBrands 1.20f
|7715
|27.76
|26.87
|27.14—.36
|Liventn
|10663
|13.13
|12.66
|12.84—.06
|Macys 1.51
|9829
|24.74
|24.32
|24.52+.03
|MarathnO .20
|16164
|17.39
|17.15
|17.32+.24
|MorgStan 1.20
|8786
|42.96
|42.55
|42.85+.35
|Nabors .24
|27653
|3.43
|3.28
|3.38+.12
|NewmtM .56
|10487
|34.10
|33.72
|33.81—.01
|NikeB s .88
|10611
|87.99
|87.01
|87.15—.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|85665
|6.14
|6.07
|6.09—.02
|OasisPet
|11357
|5.67
|5.61
|5.67+.10
|OmegaHlt 2.64
|11757
|35.38
|34.96
|35.07—.04
|Oracle .76
|11838
|52.85
|52.60
|52.78+.27
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|9275
|18.19
|17.71
|18.05+.14
|Penney
|16945
|1.56
|1.50
|1.56+.02
|Petrobras
|11999
|15.70
|15.58
|15.60+.11
|Pfizer 1.44f
|20078
|43.59
|43.40
|43.45+.09
|PrUCruders
|7490
|19.63
|19.41
|19.56+.73
|RangeRs .08
|13667
|11.29
|10.90
|11.29+.35
|RegionsFn .56
|10976
|16.45
|16.29
|16.44+.13
|RiteAid
|11128
|.74
|.71
|.71—.02
|SpdrGold
|18329
|121.59
|121.18
|121.44—.44
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|89731
|281.87
|281.20
|281.62+1.20
|SpdrBiots .44e
|7649
|92.99
|91.95
|92.44+.63
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|12635
|35.66
|35.60
|35.63+.04
|SpdrRetls .49e
|7389
|46.38
|45.61
|45.70—.47
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|34311
|30.89
|30.64
|30.76+.35
|Salesforce
|19104
|165.79
|160.60
|160.75—3.78
|Schlmbrg 2
|7265
|45.66
|45.23
|45.55+.36
|SeaLtdn
|16553
|21.92
|21.00
|21.42—1.79
|SibanyeG .14r
|10788
|4.31
|4.23
|4.25+.01
|SnapIncAn
|35541
|10.05
|9.87
|10.04+.24
|SwstnEngy
|45843
|4.78
|4.58
|4.74+.19
|Squaren
|26621
|78.49
|76.39
|77.18—.28
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7856
|93.45
|92.76
|92.88—.07
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9690
|54.44
|54.17
|54.23—.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14976
|66.85
|66.53
|66.75+.30
|SPDRFncl .46e
|33992
|26.87
|26.72
|26.86+.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|10429
|77.10
|76.77
|77.01+.60
|SPTech .78e
|8455
|71.82
|71.64
|71.76+.42
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21180
|57.35
|57.05
|57.08—.05
|TALEducs
|7535
|36.20
|35.81
|36.08+.58
|TakedaPhn
|9296
|21.58
|21.27
|21.44+1.03
|Target 2.56
|9236
|73.47
|72.70
|73.13+.19
|3DSys
|7684
|12.38
|12.01
|12.05—.09
|Transocn
|27299
|8.69
|8.40
|8.63+.27
|TurqHillRs
|8823
|1.81
|1.75
|1.79+.05
|Twilion
|7676
|124.85
|120.33
|120.33—3.20
|Twitter
|30553
|31.26
|30.68
|30.83+.21
|USOilFd
|36023
|11.91
|11.84
|11.88+.22
|USSteel .20
|10876
|22.50
|22.02
|22.22—.08
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|9645
|248.45
|241.10
|241.77—4.38
|ValeSA .29e
|56561
|12.09
|11.92
|12.05—.35
|VanEGold .06e
|56625
|21.61
|21.43
|21.48—.22
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|12439
|17.70
|17.50
|17.63+.21
|VanEJrGld
|15406
|31.14
|30.83
|30.92—.52
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10064
|42.00
|41.83
|41.89+.22
|Vereit .55
|10055
|7.94
|7.90
|7.91—.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|11162
|57.35
|56.60
|56.64—.32
|Vipshop
|16754
|7.37
|7.07
|7.36+.33
|WalMart 2.12f
|7808
|98.49
|97.90
|98.08+.15
|WeathfIntl
|21123
|.79
|.78
|.79+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|11943
|50.62
|50.21
|50.60+.57
|Yamanag .02
|24007
|2.48
|2.44
|2.46—.04
|ZTOExpn
|8846
|20.61
|19.88
|20.51+.92
|iPtShFutn
|44102
|29.66
|29.27
|29.31—.67
|—————————
