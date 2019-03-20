Bayhawks present ‘final vision’ for Chesapeake Park in Anne Arundel

Two years after it first proposed plans for a stadium complex on the grounds of the former Crownsville Hospital Center in Anne Arundel County, the Chesapeake Bayhawks are pitching their “final vision” for the project.…

Two years after it first proposed plans for a stadium complex on the grounds of the former Crownsville Hospital Center in Anne Arundel County, the Chesapeake Bayhawks are pitching their “final vision” for the project.

The Annapolis-based Major League Lacrosse team presented its latest concept for a 470-acre site called Chesapeake Park, as well as an economic analysis of the project, to County Executive Steuart Pittman Monday, Bayhawks President Mark Burdett said. The team plans to meet with the public later this month.

“We think we’ve got a winner,” said Burdett, adding that a new stadium is critical for the team to grow its fan base and profit margins. “We walk away from this knowing that Chesapeake Park as a concept works, whether it’s in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Prince George’s County or Northern Virginia.”

Burdett was formerly president of WUSA Channel 9 in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the station, he led the Baltimore Ravens’ business operations.

