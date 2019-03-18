Bank of America: Boeing 737 Max fix will take 3-6 months

The planned software upgrades from the Boeing Co. for the 737 Max series aircraft will take as long as six months, according to investment giant Bank of America. “Once Boeing identifies the issues on the…

“Once Boeing identifies the issues on the 737 MAX, the most likely scenario, in our view, is that the company will take about 3-6 months to come up with a fix and certify the fix,” BoA analyst Ronald Epstein wrote in a research note Thursday.

According to a report from CNBC, the bank is keeping a “buy” rating and a $480 price-per-share target on Boeing (NYSE: BA), noting that recovery of the black boxes of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 that crashed on Sunday should give the investigation a “definitive timeline” and help reduce uncertainty around the situation.

Epstein also wrote that the bank expects production of the 737 Max to continue unabated at 52 aircraft per month to minimize potential disruption to the tightly wound supply chain on the program.

That would include Spirit AeroSystems Inc. (NYSE:…