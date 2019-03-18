202
Home » Latest News » Bank of America: Boeing…

Bank of America: Boeing 737 Max fix will take 3-6 months

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 18, 2019 7:17 am 03/18/2019 07:17am
Share

The planned software upgrades from the Boeing Co. for the 737 Max series aircraft will take as long as six months, according to investment giant Bank of America. 

“Once Boeing identifies the issues on the 737 MAX, the most likely scenario, in our view, is that the company will take about 3-6 months to come up with a fix and certify the fix,” BoA analyst Ronald Epstein wrote in a research note Thursday. 

According to a report from CNBC, the bank is keeping a “buy” rating and a $480 price-per-share target on Boeing (NYSE: BA), noting that recovery of the black boxes of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 that crashed on Sunday should give the investigation a “definitive timeline” and help reduce uncertainty around the situation. 

Epstein also wrote that the bank expects production of the 737 Max to continue unabated at 52 aircraft per month to minimize potential disruption to the tightly wound supply chain on the program. 

That would include Spirit AeroSystems Inc. (NYSE:…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!