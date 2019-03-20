Baltimore hopes lawsuit will yield ‘reasonable, adult conversations’ with Pimlico owner

Baltimore hopes its lawsuit against the owner of Pimlico Race Course will lead to more conversations with the company and help secure the Preakness Stakes’ future in Baltimore, City Solicitor Andre M. Davis said Wednesday.…

Baltimore hopes its lawsuit against the owner of Pimlico Race Course will lead to more conversations with the company and help secure the Preakness Stakes’ future in Baltimore, City Solicitor Andre M. Davis said Wednesday.

The suit filed Tuesday by Mayor Catherine Pugh aims to have the Baltimore Circuit Court grant ownership of the track to the city through condemnation. It also seeks to block the Stronach Group from moving the Preakness to its other track, Laurel Park, or using state bonds to pay for improvements at the Anne Arundel County track.

“We are going all the way to the extent we need to in order to have reasonable, adult conversations about what is best for Baltimore,” Davis said following a Board of Estimates meeting Wednesday morning.

Pugh did not attend the meeting and a spokesperson for her office said she is home sick with bronchitis.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Baltimore, cites a 1987 state law that says the Preakness must be run in Baltimore except in the case…