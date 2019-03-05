Ballston Quarter food hall is (kind of) open

The food court at the revamped Ballson Common Mall, is open — well, sort of. ARLnow reports Mi & Yu Noodle Bar, purveyor of customizable ramen and steamed bao buns, was open in Quarter Market…

The food court at the revamped Ballson Common Mall, is open — well, sort of.

ARLnow reports Mi & Yu Noodle Bar, purveyor of customizable ramen and steamed bao buns, was open in Quarter Market on Monday, while the other eateries in the renovated 25,000-square-foot space remain under construction or coming soon.

The food hall concept will eventually include quick-bite spots Ballston Service Station, French Exit, Maizal, Pinch Dumplings, Rice Crook, Sloppy Mama’s BBQ and Ice Cream Jubilee. Cucina al Volo, Hot Lola’s, Local Oyster and Turu’s by Timber Pizza Co. will provide more full-service options.

Mall owner Forest City has initially suggested Quarter Market would open in late 2018, then pushed it back to February.

Hot dog spot Swizzler and burrito chain Buredo were initially announced as tenants at the food hall, but they’re currently not listed on the mall’s online directory.

Chick-fil-A and Punch Bowl Social already have locations open elsewhere in the revamped mall.…