Ashburn gets its own magazine

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 19, 2019 11:59 am 03/19/2019 11:59am
InsideNoVa is going glossy.

The company, which publishes local news websites for several Northern Virginia localities, has launched a bimonthly lifestyle magazine focused on Ashburn. The 48-page debut edition was mailed this week to residents of the Loudoun County community and will be distributed in stores, restaurants and offices. Total circulation will be about 15,000 copies.

The editor is Chris Wadsworth, founder and publisher of The Burn, a local news site. Content from The Burn will appear in the glossy publication, but it will remain a separate outlet.

InsideNoVa’s parent company, Washington, Virginia-based Rappahannock Media, publishes three other lifestyle magazines covering Gainesville, Haymarket and Warrenton. It also publishes five local weekly newspapers, serving Prince William, Stafford, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties and Fort Belvoir.

Bruce Potter, chief operating officer of Rappahannock Media, will serve as publisher of the new magazine.

