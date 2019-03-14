Are You ‘Just OK’ at Managing Your Finances?

A recent TV commercial depicts a nurse prepping a patient for surgery. When the patient asks the nurse about the surgeon, he’s informed that the doctor is “OK.” The ad ends with the tagline “Just…

A recent TV commercial depicts a nurse prepping a patient for surgery. When the patient asks the nurse about the surgeon, he’s informed that the doctor is “OK.” The ad ends with the tagline “Just OK is not OK.” It’s easy for viewers to share the patient’s horror.

Unfortunately, when it comes to finances, many investors do not see the value of an expert the same way, even though the decisions materially impact their financial future and livelihood.

It’s always surprising to speak with hardworking individuals and families who aren’t sure if they need a financial advisor despite believing they’re only doing an average job managing their money and making choices that impact their finances.

Consider why you go to work every day and what incentivizes you to succeed financially. To put food on the table, travel, buy a certain home, to provide for a family, pay for college, be able to retire someday, and so on. These are all great reasons, but earning the paycheck is only half of the equation — it’s what happens afterward that will dictate whether you’ll get what you want out of life.

What’s the point of working well over 2,000 hours a year (plus the time commuting) if you’re not giving adequate consideration to how that money should be saved, spent, allocated, and invested so you have the best opportunity to actually reach your goals?

Unless you’re adept in asset management, tax and estate planning, and the vast expanse of financial planning details, there is usually no way individuals can know whether they’re making the right decisions or are on track. Often, investors find out their aptitude as their own financial advisor at the onset of the event they were planning for (or hoping to avoid), when it’s probably too late for even a professional to remedy the situation.

For some, mediocre planning will mean working past 70, a large unexpected tax liability, a widow and children without enough life insurance, or suffering a significant loss through unnecessary gambles in the stock market. If you’ve never done something before, how do you know you’re going to get the best outcome? And why risk it?

Time is either with you or against you. Whether investing in the market or saving for a goal, time is either with you or against you. Making the right choices early on can pay off big time due to the benefits of compounding. Time can also magnify the damaging impacts of a poor decision: spending a windfall, buying too much house, lifestyle inflation, or failing to take advantage of the ability to save can have a lasting impact on the individual’s situation.

Unfortunately, all too often investors wait until a problem can no longer be ignored before deciding to work with a financial advisor. It’s like the patient who doesn’t get a physical for 10 years and learns they are diabetic at the ER. A doctor could have alerted the patient to this condition years earlier, suggested lifestyle changes or medicines, which, depending on the situation and the patient’s willingness to change, could have possibly reduced the severity of the diagnosis or even prevented it.

You wouldn’t rely on a financial advisor to save your life, but having an ongoing relationship with a trusted professional could improve your financial health over time — if you’re a willing participant.

If you wait until you are two years from retirement to find out you’ve been materially over-spending the last 20 years, your options will be limited. You cannot go back and un-spend the dollars. But like a doctor, an advisor’s ability to help a client reach their goals, manage unexpected changes, or avoid disaster, depends on that person’s desire to seek advice and willingness to take it.

You want your health to be better than “just OK” — why not expect the same regarding your financial choices?

Accept you deserve better than mediocre money management. How a financial advisor might be able to add value to your situation depends on your circumstances and the type of services the advisor offers.

Robust comprehensive wealth management can be like having a primary care doctor and a personal trainer in one. Periodic physicals help ensure changes in your lifestyle are incorporated into your care and give the doctor an opportunity to detect or address potential health concerns in the future. If something happens in between regular visits, the doctor will either try to resolve your ailment or refer you to a specialist who is better equipped to do so.

A financial advisor can help clients in very similar ways. Rather than waiting until there’s a problem, the ongoing relationship helps advisors to proactively identify risks and ensure their financial life adapts along with their real life.

For example, when parents have a second child, perhaps they need additional life insurance, updates to their estate plan, or to re-work college funding goals. As more specialized planning opportunities and situations arise, an advisor can also help get you to the right type of professional who focuses on that area, such as an estate planning attorney that focuses on families with special needs children or asset protection when a spouse is sick.

An ongoing relationship with a financial advisor often means support in achieving your wealth goals, much like a personal trainer for your finances. Where a doctor may provide advice and send you on your way, a personal trainer can help individuals develop a plan to reach their goals and provide ongoing support as they put the plan into action.

Advisors can do more than help ensure you don’t run out of money in retirement. We spend much of our time helping clients find the best vehicle to accomplish their objectives and developing a saving and investment plan to help them get there.

Life is fluid and things change — employment, family, tax laws, etc., so it’s really important for investors to have an ongoing relationship with a professional who can adapt their strategy as their situation evolves and hold them accountable if they’re veering off course.

If you hired a financial advisor, and felt they were just doing an OK job, would you be content? Probably not. So why is “good enough” so often considered acceptable when self-managing your finances? Sure, when you’re working with an advisor you expect them to do a better job than you could (that’s why you’re paying them), but it’s also because you know how important it is that your life’s savings are managed properly.

