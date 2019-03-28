Are Student Loans Considered Taxable Income?

Higher education doesn’t come cheap these days, and many students borrow money or accept grants and scholarships to help foot the bill. Depending on how you get the money to pay for that education, the…

Higher education doesn’t come cheap these days, and many students borrow money or accept grants and scholarships to help foot the bill.

Depending on how you get the money to pay for that education, the IRS may consider it taxable income. That “directly impacts your taxes,” says Kristin Ingram, certified public accountant and owner of Accounting In Focus, an accounting website. “The more taxable income you have, the higher your taxes will be.”

Filing taxes as a student can be confusing, especially if you’re using different methods to pay for school. If the IRS considers that money taxable income, it could result in a larger tax bill for you. Student loans, grants and scholarships generally aren’t considered taxable income, but settled or forgiven student loan debt and some benefits from your employer are. Here’s what to know.

Paying for School: What’s Considered Taxable Income?

The IRS considers just about everything you earn taxable income: salaries, wages, tips, commissions, interest and dividends, rental income, and money you make from any hobbies or side businesses.

“Generally, anything that looks like income is income to the recipient,” says Mark Misselbeck, CPA and tax principal with Katz Nannis + Solomon PC. “It’s something that gives you an economic gain or the ability to convert it to cash or some other thing of value.”

However, you might not have to pay taxes on all of it. Your tax liability is based on taxable income, which is calculated after subtracting adjustments and deductions from your gross income.

When you pay for education costs using various forms of aid, they may be considered taxable income. Some of those include:

Employer-provided tuition assistance. To attract talent in the office and train current employees, some employers offer educational assistance programs and loan repayment assistance. These benefits help employees offset the costs of education either while in school or during loan repayment.

Educational assistance programs allow your employer to reimburse the costs of tuition, fees and course materials while you attend school outside of work. To qualify, the employer must have a written plan that meets certain requirements, and the education must improve or develop your capabilities. You won’t pay taxes on the first $5,250 in employer benefits, but you’ll generally have to pay taxes on any amount over that. Your employer should include the taxable portion on your federal W-2 form in box 1.

With student loan repayment assistance, companies help their employees pay down existing student loans. Typically, the employer sends money every month directly to the employee’s loan servicer over a set number of years. The downside? Money given to an employee under a student loan assistance plan is considered taxable income.

Student athlete stipends. Every year, more than 150,000 student-athletes in Division I and II schools receive scholarships that cover expenses such as tuition and fees, room, board and course-related books, according to the NCAA. Athletic scholarships are generally tax-free as long as they meet qualifications, the IRS says. But the portion that covers room and board, and any stipends the school gives the athlete that cover living expenses, qualifies as taxable income.

Federal work study. If you work part time for your school through a work-study program, you’ll typically be paid by the hour or by salary, depending on the job and whether you’re an undergraduate or graduate student. That income will either be directed to your bank account or used to pay for tuition, fees, and room and board. No matter how you get that income, it’s considered taxable, so you’ll need to report it on your tax return. The school will give you a federal W-2 form that lists the required information to fill out when you submit your taxes.

Settled or forgiven student loan debt. In these loan situations, the IRS won’t forgive and forget. You’ll need to consider a few tax implications.

Settling student loan debt, which means the lender agrees to accept less than originally owed as full payment, is possible for federal and private student loans. However, you may need a lawyer to guide you through the process. If you’re able to settle, any canceled debt is generally considered taxable income.

Student loan forgiveness is a program for federal student loan borrowers, and it has similar tax consequences. Borrowers can choose from four income-driven repayment plans that base monthly student loan payments on income and family size. After you make on-time payments for 20 to 25 years, the government will forgive any remaining balance, if applicable. But borrowers will still have to pay taxes on the forgiven amount.

If you’re unsure whether this applies to you, watch for a Form 1099-C in the mail, which should record the settled or forgiven amount. Before you try settlement, think about where you’ll get the money to foot the tax bill, Ingram says. “Let’s say you pay $10,000 in taxes to have a $40,000 student loan forgiven,” she says. “It can totally make sense to do that. But for most people who are in a position to have a student loan forgiven, they might not have the $10,000 to pay the taxes.”

In these cases, talk with a tax adviser. You may qualify for an exemption, such as insolvency, that allows you to exclude the canceled debt from your gross income.

What’s Not Considered Taxable Income

You’re generally in the clear if you use these methods to pay for school:

Student loans, scholarships and grants. Private and federal student loans won’t be considered taxable income because repayment is required, Misselbeck says. “So you’re not ahead of the game; you have to give back the money at some point.” But remember: If part of your debt is later settled or forgiven, you may be on the hook for taxes.

Academic scholarships and grants generally aren’t considered taxable income, but there are a few caveats: First, you have to be a degree-seeking student at an eligible institution and meet certain requirements. And if you use the scholarship money to pay for tuition and fees that are required for enrollment or attendance, you won’t have to pay taxes on the funds.

But if the scholarship covers more than the price tag of your tuition and fees — say those cost $12,000, but the scholarship is for $15,000 — then you’ll have to pay income tax on the difference. In this example, you would pay income tax on the $3,000. And, if you use scholarship money to pay for room and board, travel, and optional equipment, you’ll have to pay taxes on the amount used for these expenses.

Resident advisers. Although the job may come with occasional drama and long hours, being a dorm resident adviser has a few perks. Here’s one of them: Campus RAs, who generally supervise and help other students living in the dorm, typically get free room, board and meals. They generally don’t have to pay income tax on these benefits. “That’s because you’re required by the university to live there as a condition of your employment, and it benefits your employer,” Ingram says.

College savings plans. It’s common for parents and grandparents to stash away money in tax-friendly investments to later pay for a child’s education. Generally, distributions from Series EE bonds issued after 1989, 529 college savings accounts, and Coverdell Education Savings Accounts are tax-free when used to pay for qualified higher education expenses at eligible institutions. Check the fine print, though, as each comes with its own rules. For example, Coverdell distributions can’t exceed a student’s qualified education expenses. And 529 account distributions can actually pay for room and board without tax consequences.

Certain discharged or forgiven student loans. Forgiven or discharged debt is generally considered ordinary income that’s taxed, but there are a few exceptions.

One of those is a new provision. Federal or private student loans discharged after Dec. 31, 2017, due to the student’s death or disability, may not be considered taxable income. To qualify, the student must have a loan from a qualified lender and have attended an eligible educational institution. However, you may have to pay state income taxes on the discharged amount.

Another exception: The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program allows federal student loan borrowers to qualify for tax-free loan forgiveness. You must work for a qualified employer, which is typically a government agency or certain nonprofit organizations, and you’ll need to make 120 qualifying payments on the federal student loan. After the requirements are satisfied, the government will forgive the remaining balance with no tax consequences.

