AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 12:00 am 03/13/2019 12:00am
Senate votes to end support for Saudi war in Yemen

Manafort gets 7 years in prison, then faces fresh NY charges

O’Rourke tells Texas TV station he’s running for president

NY attorney says feds probing his pardon talks with Cohen

Fate of Venezuelans in US has Trump priorities in conflict

Trump: US grounding some Boeing 737s after Ethiopia crash

Trump raises possibility of walking away from China deal

Democrat: Whitaker didn’t deny talking to Trump about Cohen

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely claims vindication on collusion

Do voters long for a policy wonk? Elizabeth Warren hopes so

