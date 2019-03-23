AP Top Political News at 9:57 p.m. EDT

Barr scours Trump-Russia report to see how much to open A look at some unanswered questions of the Mueller probe US reacts to end of Mueller probe with relief, skepticism Testing strength, Harris and Sanders…
Barr scours Trump-Russia report to see how much to open
A look at some unanswered questions of the Mueller probe
US reacts to end of Mueller probe with relief, skepticism
Testing strength, Harris and Sanders take 2020 to rival turf
Democrats debate Mueller strategy as findings loom
Campaign roundup: Indiana mayor talks marriage, millennials
Kamala Harris calls for federal investment on teacher pay
Planet savior or horror show? Green New Deal inflames debate
Voters in New Hampshire fill in blanks on O’Rourke candidacy
AP-NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor stricter gun laws
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.