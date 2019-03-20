202
AP Top Political News at 11:18 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 12:00 am 03/20/2019 12:00am
New US asylum policy dealt setback in immigration court

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s slam on McCain ignores who aided vets

Trump says Ohio workers ‘better love me,’ renews McCain feud

Trump: Let Mueller report come out, ‘let people see it’

AP-NORC Poll: Most at least partly confident in Russia probe

Trump aims new blasts at McCain, claims credit for funeral

AP FACT CHECK: Trump attacks Russia probe as biased

Trump says IS territory in Syria nearly eliminated

Poll: More Americans want immigration to stay the same

Political spending by Abrams’ nonprofit could pose problems

