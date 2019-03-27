202
AP Top Political News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 12:00 am 03/27/2019 12:00am
Trump turns to health care with an eye on 2020

FAA defends its reliance on aircraft makers to certify jets

Democrats insist Barr release full Mueller report quickly

Arizona lawmaker resigns amid probe of 1983 sex charges

Trump’s Federal Reserve pick owes unpaid taxes

Prosecutor: Grand jury in Russia probe ‘continuing robustly’

US judge blocks Medicaid work rules in blow to Trump

Biden’s team sees Iowa as crucial to nabbing 2020 nomination

Taking stock: What Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe revealed

Iraq war hero’s family accepts Medal of Honor from Trump

