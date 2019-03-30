AP Top Political News at 11:03 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 12:00 am 03/30/2019 12:00am
Warren, Klobuchar agree on breaking up Big Ag

US struggling with growing number of asylum seekers

Trump seeks to cut foreign aid to 3 Central American nations

Senate GOP wary in Trump’s revived health care battle

O’Rourke champions US-Mexico border during Texas kickoff

Investigation clouds Oklahoma icon’s distinguished legacy

For ’20 Dems, more targets but uphill slog to win Senate

Warren, Castro say they believe woman’s claim about Biden

Trump steps in to help Navy SEAL charged with murder

A look at states in center of 2020 battle for Senate control

