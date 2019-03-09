202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press March 9, 2019 12:00 am 03/09/2019 12:00am
Share

2020 Democrats flock to trendy SXSW festival in Texas

AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims an exoneration he wasn’t given

Trump signed Bibles. Heresy? Many religious leaders say no

As budget deficit balloons, few in Washington seem to care

O’Rourke documentary provides no hints on possible 2020 run

First lady: Growing ease in official role, but not politics

Don’t stop the music: Campaign songs tell candidates’ story

Biden eyes fundraising challenge amid new sense of urgency

AP source: Trump to seek money for border wall, Space Force

Pot-litics: 2020 Democrats line up behind legalization

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!