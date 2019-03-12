AP Top Political News at 9:51 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 12:00 am 03/12/2019 12:00am
Trump laments complexity of modern airlines in wake of crash

Senate rejection of Trump border emergency no longer certain

Dems in limbo as Biden’s 2020 decision ‘a few weeks’ away

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

Despite differences, Dems stick with Pelosi on impeachment

Former Trump adviser Flynn asks for further sentencing delay

US immigration agency moves to close international offices

AP sources: O’Rourke to make multiple stops in leadoff Iowa

Pentagon seeks base site to house 5,000 migrant children

The Latest: GOP plan would limit power to declare emergency

