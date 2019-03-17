202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 17, 2019 12:00 am 03/17/2019 12:00am
Share

De Blasio calls Obama’s early days in office ‘a lost window’

Beto O’Rourke says nothing in his past will hinder 2020 run

White House aide says ‘absurd’ to link mosque shooter, Trump

Gillibrand in 2020 Democratic race as full-fledged candidate

Other 2020 Dems begin sharpening criticism of Beto O’Rourke

Is Jane Sanders the most powerful woman not running in 2020?

President Trump attends church in between negative tweeting

Pirro’s show not on Fox lineup, week after Omar comments

Biden’s verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats’ cheers

Kansas hopes to resurrect proof-of-citizenship voting law

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!