202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 10, 2019 12:00 am 03/10/2019 12:00am
Share

The Latest: Buttigieg questions Pence support for Trump

Trump budget sets up another battle over wall funding

Presidential hopeful Castro isn’t ruling out reparations

Donor claimed Chinese clients could mingle with Trump

AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims an exoneration he wasn’t given

Powell says Trump’s attacks played no role in rate pause

Trump signed Bibles. Heresy? Many religious leaders say no

Bolton: Trump would be ‘pretty disappointed’ at Kim test

O’Rourke documentary provides no hints on possible 2020 run

First lady: Growing ease in official role, but not politics

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!