202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:56 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 12:00 am 03/08/2019 12:00am
Share

Trump budget will seek funds for border wall, Space Force

‘He said, he said’ – Who can you trust in Cohen-Trump saga?

Biden eyes fundraising challenge amid new sense of urgency

US looks to get more cash from allies that host its troops

Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ expands long-term care benefits

Trump to welcome Brazil’s president to White House

The Latest: President Trump signs Bibles at Alabama church

Trump surveys devastation, pays respects to tornado victims

AP EXPLAINS: The GOP’s FEC complaint against Ocasio-Cortez

House infighting: Does Pelosi have a tea party problem?

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!