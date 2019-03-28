AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 28, 2019
Trump backs off proposal to cut Special Olympics funds

Dems mock ‘scaredy-cat’ GOP, demand Mueller’s full 300 pages

Trump turns Mueller probe’s findings into political weapon

Border Patrol orders quick releases of families

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s fabrications on autos, health care

Top economists give Trump’s Fed pick Moore a rocky reception

Trump says he’s taken better care of Puerto Rico than anyone

S. Korean leader to meet with Trump in US on nuke diplomacy

Trump’s pick for Justice Department’s No. 3 job withdraws

China, US trade negotiators resume talks in Beijing

