AP Top Political News at 11:18 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 12:00 am 03/19/2019 12:00am
Shifting hopes as Republicans, Democrats wait for Mueller

Trump heats up feud with top aide Kellyanne Conway’s husband

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams talks 2020, voter suppression

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

New Hampshire Republicans welcome Trump primary challenge

Warren takes aim at Electoral College in 3-day trip to South

O’Rourke seeks end of voter ID laws that he calls ‘racist’

Poll: Support rises in all age groups for legal pot

FBI tracked Michael Cohen’s phones with controversial device

Trump: Social media sites discriminate against conservatives

