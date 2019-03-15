202
AP Top Political News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 12:00 am 03/15/2019 12:00am
Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order

After massacre, Trump downplays white nationalism threat

O’Rourke apologizes for teen writings, rhetoric toward wife

The Latest: O’Rourke sorry for teen writing, wife comment

Gore: US getting close to political shift on climate change

Workers on Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign have unionized

FEC fines Cruz campaign $35k for not disclosing 2012 loans

US expects NKorea to live up to moratorium on nuclear tests

Hold the cake! Fans honor Ginsburg’s birthday with exercise

Arkansas governor signs 18-week abortion ban into law

