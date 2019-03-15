AP Top Political News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order After massacre, Trump downplays white nationalism threat O’Rourke apologizes for teen writings, rhetoric toward wife The Latest: O’Rourke sorry for teen writing, wife comment Gore: US…
Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order
After massacre, Trump downplays white nationalism threat
O’Rourke apologizes for teen writings, rhetoric toward wife
The Latest: O’Rourke sorry for teen writing, wife comment
Gore: US getting close to political shift on climate change
Workers on Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign have unionized
FEC fines Cruz campaign $35k for not disclosing 2012 loans
US expects NKorea to live up to moratorium on nuclear tests
Hold the cake! Fans honor Ginsburg’s birthday with exercise
Arkansas governor signs 18-week abortion ban into law
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.