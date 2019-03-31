AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 31, 2019 12:00 am 03/31/2019 12:00am
Biden faces new scrutiny from Dems over behavior with women

2020 Democrats in mad dash for donors to make debate stage

Trump’s battle with ‘Obamacare’ moves to the courts

In an uncertain era, expressing certainty is a potent weapon

Warren, Klobuchar agree on breaking up Big Ag

US struggling with growing number of asylum seekers

Trump seeks to cut foreign aid to 3 Central American nations

Senate GOP wary in Trump’s revived health care battle

O’Rourke champions US-Mexico border during Texas kickoff

Investigation clouds Oklahoma icon’s distinguished legacy

