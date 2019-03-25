AP Top Political News at 11:37 p.m. EDT

Victory lap and accolades: Trump has, perhaps, best day ever Trump signs declaration reversing US policy on Golan Heights Democrats ask for Mueller files; GOP exclaims ‘Move on’ Mueller’s obstruction punt left question in Barr’s…
Victory lap and accolades: Trump has, perhaps, best day ever
Trump signs declaration reversing US policy on Golan Heights
Democrats ask for Mueller files; GOP exclaims ‘Move on’
Mueller’s obstruction punt left question in Barr’s hands
Mueller findings flip Trump debate in 2020 campaign
Defense secretary OK’s $1 billion for border fencing help
GOP turns fury on Schiff over Russian collusion claims
Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike
Pentagon: missile defense test succeeds in shootdown
Mueller report reprieve becomes Trump’s re-election weapon
