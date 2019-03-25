202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:37 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 12:00 am 03/25/2019 12:00am
Share

Victory lap and accolades: Trump has, perhaps, best day ever

Trump signs declaration reversing US policy on Golan Heights

Democrats ask for Mueller files; GOP exclaims ‘Move on’

Mueller’s obstruction punt left question in Barr’s hands

Mueller findings flip Trump debate in 2020 campaign

Defense secretary OK’s $1 billion for border fencing help

GOP turns fury on Schiff over Russian collusion claims

Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike

Pentagon: missile defense test succeeds in shootdown

Mueller report reprieve becomes Trump’s re-election weapon

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!