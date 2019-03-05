202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:35 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 12:00 am 03/05/2019 12:00am
Share

FDA chief Scott Gottlieb steps down after nearly 2 years

Omar the flashpoint as Democrats confront divide over Israel

Sanders vs. Clinton: 2016 rivalry proves hard to overcome

Aide: US hasn’t used phone data collection program in months

As investigations swirl, Trump team ready to fight, distract

Mind-altering, ketamine-like drug OK’d for severe depression

First lady prods media to cover opioids as much as ‘gossip’

Ex-NYC Mayor Bloomberg won’t run for president in 2020

Trump to nominate DC’s US attorney for high spot at Justice

The Latest: Cummings: White House rebuffs document request

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!