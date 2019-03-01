AP Top Political News at 8:23 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 12:00 am 03/01/2019 12:00am
It’s Bernie 2.0: More professional, more personal this time

House panel sets deadline for WH on security clearances info

Washington Gov. Inslee focuses on climate change in 2020 bid

Trump claims Cohen book transcript would prove ex-aide lied

Eyeing 2020, White House steps up ‘socialism’ attack on Dems

Parents blame North Korea’s ‘evil regime’ for son’s death

Lawyers for Manafort seek leniency ahead of sentencing

Dems try to turn up heat on Acosta over sex abuse plea deal

Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized again for alleged anti-Semitism

The Latest: Gov. Inslee calls Green New Deal ‘aspirational’

