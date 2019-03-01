AP Top Political News at 8:23 p.m. EST

It’s Bernie 2.0: More professional, more personal this time House panel sets deadline for WH on security clearances info Washington Gov. Inslee focuses on climate change in 2020 bid Trump claims Cohen book transcript would…
It’s Bernie 2.0: More professional, more personal this time
House panel sets deadline for WH on security clearances info
Washington Gov. Inslee focuses on climate change in 2020 bid
Trump claims Cohen book transcript would prove ex-aide lied
Eyeing 2020, White House steps up ‘socialism’ attack on Dems
Parents blame North Korea’s ‘evil regime’ for son’s death
Lawyers for Manafort seek leniency ahead of sentencing
Dems try to turn up heat on Acosta over sex abuse plea deal
Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized again for alleged anti-Semitism
The Latest: Gov. Inslee calls Green New Deal ‘aspirational’
