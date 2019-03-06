202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:29 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 12:00 am 03/06/2019 12:00am
Share

Cohen turns over documents on Moscow project to House panel

Trump still hopes for North Korea deal after ominous report

Stacey Abrams: A woman with lots of options

Sen. McSally, former Air Force pilot, says officer raped her

Trump meets with Illinois congressman who deployed to border

Trump: Civilians killed in intelligence ops to go unreported

Dissent among Dems postpones action on anti-Semitism measure

Democrats flex power by taking aim at money in politics

Young feted as longest-serving Republican in House history

Lawmakers: High costs slowing action on contaminant in water

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!