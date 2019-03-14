AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Nuclear industry pushing for fewer inspections at plants O’Rourke begins 2020 bid with big crowds, centrist message The Latest: O’Rourke: US must reckon with systematic racism Kamala Harris calls for federal moratorium on executions Senate…
Nuclear industry pushing for fewer inspections at plants
O’Rourke begins 2020 bid with big crowds, centrist message
The Latest: O’Rourke: US must reckon with systematic racism
Kamala Harris calls for federal moratorium on executions
Senate slaps down Trump border emergency; Republicans defect
12 GOP senators join Dems to block Trump border declaration
NKorea official: Kim rethinking US talks, launch moratorium
Regulators challenge Boeing to prove its Max jets are safe
Institute founded by Sanders’ wife, son is shutting down
Abrams, Biden huddle together as both look to 2020 elections
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.