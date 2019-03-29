AP Top Political News at 10:29 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 12:00 am 03/29/2019 12:00am
Redacted Mueller report expected to be released by mid-April

Trump threatens to shut Mexico border – ‘not kidding around’

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misrepresents a migrant child’s death

Ocasio-Cortez can’t run, but she’s a big part of 2020 race

US condemns Russia troop deployment to troubled Venezuela

2 similar death row cases, 2 different Supreme Court rulings

USMC move to integrate boot camp more ends; future unclear

Trump backtracks on call to gut $300M Great Lakes program

Biden doesn’t recall alleged kissing incident from 2014

The Origin Story: A blind date, a border and Beto O’Rourke

