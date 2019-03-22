202
AP Top Political News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 12:00 am 03/22/2019 12:00am
With Washington abuzz, Mueller’s report is delivered quietly

Mueller concludes Russia-Trump probe with no new indictments

Democratic demands set up battle over Mueller report

A look at Russians who became mixed up in Trump probe

Now what? Mueller ends the Russia investigation

Mueller revealed his Trump-Russia story in plain view

The Latest: Mueller passes Russia probe to attorney general

Cable viewers digest Mueller news through Hannity, Maddow

Text of letter announcing AG Barr received Mueller report

Islamic State driven from last Syria territory, Trump says

