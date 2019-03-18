AP Top Political News at 10:39 p.m. EDT

AP source: Justice Dept. probing development of Boeing jets DC-area sniper shootings case to have Supreme Court hearing AP Explains: Trump ‘Wall Defense Fund’ cash goes to campaign The Latest: Warren supports elimination of electoral…
AP source: Justice Dept. probing development of Boeing jets
DC-area sniper shootings case to have Supreme Court hearing
AP Explains: Trump ‘Wall Defense Fund’ cash goes to campaign
The Latest: Warren supports elimination of electoral college
Warren backs congressional plan for reparations study
Pentagon lists possible project cuts to pay for wall
‘We need a million — and quick!’ Dem candidates’ playbook
Beto O’Rourke boasts about $6.1M in campaign’s 1st 24 hours
Warren embraces underdog role as she faces 2020 challenges
Nunes sues Twitter, users for defamation and negligence
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.