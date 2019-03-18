202
AP Top Political News at 10:39 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 12:00 am 03/18/2019 12:00am
AP source: Justice Dept. probing development of Boeing jets

DC-area sniper shootings case to have Supreme Court hearing

AP Explains: Trump ‘Wall Defense Fund’ cash goes to campaign

The Latest: Warren supports elimination of electoral college

Warren backs congressional plan for reparations study

Pentagon lists possible project cuts to pay for wall

‘We need a million — and quick!’ Dem candidates’ playbook

Beto O’Rourke boasts about $6.1M in campaign’s 1st 24 hours

Warren embraces underdog role as she faces 2020 challenges

Nunes sues Twitter, users for defamation and negligence

