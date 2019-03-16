202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 16, 2019 12:00 am 03/16/2019 12:00am
Share

Biden’s verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats’ cheers

Where’s Mick? Trump acting chief of staff has low-key style

Left or center? Democrats mull best options to beat Trump

O’Rourke: Being white male doesn’t put me at disadvantage

AP FACT CHECK: O’Rourke on climate, Trump on ‘no collusion’

New US military budget focused on China despite border talk

Beyond veto: Trump seeks more workarounds to avoid Congress

A look at China’s narrowing military gap with the US

Report: Ex-Putin adviser who died in US had broken neck

Trump answers rebuke of border order with a veto

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!