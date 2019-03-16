AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EDT

Biden’s verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats’ cheers Where’s Mick? Trump acting chief of staff has low-key style Left or center? Democrats mull best options to beat Trump O’Rourke: Being white male doesn’t put me…
Biden’s verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats’ cheers
Where’s Mick? Trump acting chief of staff has low-key style
Left or center? Democrats mull best options to beat Trump
O’Rourke: Being white male doesn’t put me at disadvantage
AP FACT CHECK: O’Rourke on climate, Trump on ‘no collusion’
New US military budget focused on China despite border talk
Beyond veto: Trump seeks more workarounds to avoid Congress
A look at China’s narrowing military gap with the US
Report: Ex-Putin adviser who died in US had broken neck
Trump answers rebuke of border order with a veto
