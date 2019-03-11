AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 11, 2019 12:00 am 03/11/2019 12:00am
Trump budget previews campaign agenda of reruns

White House mum on if Trump really thinks Dems ‘hate’ Jews

Beto O’Rourke plans first Iowa visit amid 2020 speculation

Pro-Jeb Bush super PAC fined for accepting foreign donations

Democrats: Milwaukee convention choice shows party values

2 senators ask Judiciary chairman to delay nominee’s hearing

Trump proposes record spending, trillion-dollar deficit

Pelosi: Impeaching Trump ‘just not worth it’

Trump defends ‘Tim Apple’ comment, says he was saving time

Highlights of Trump’s $4.7 trillion budget request

