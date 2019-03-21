AP Top Political News at 11:26 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 12:00 am 03/21/2019 12:00am
Top US general to meet with Google on China security worries

Trump orders colleges to back free speech or lose funding

Trump again knocks McCain as Republicans urge end to attacks

Gillibrand seeks to improve asylum process for immigrants

Harris to visit historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta

Trump blames Fed for holding back economic growth in 2018

Multiple 2020 Democrats say they won’t attend AIPAC summit

White House rejects request for Trump, Putin communications

US abruptly endorses Israel’s Golan sovereignty in big shift

Marines cut training to fund hurricane costs, border mission

