Anxiety in Kids

Anxiety disorders are very common in childhood. One of every 5 children will develop an anxiety disorder, and left untreated, it can persist into adulthood. Most anxiety disorders first develop when a child is 6 to 12 years old. There are several different disorders that can arise, but they all have a few symptoms in common.

Hypervigilance, the state of being exceedingly alert to any potential danger, is common to all anxiety disorders. This is the child who startles easily, is always looking to see if anyone is angry or overreacts to everything going on around them because he or she is concerned it could mean something is wrong. Anxious children have difficulty with new situations of any kind; they tend to find novelty uncomfortable or scary. They also tend to see their world in more threatening ways than other children do.

As a way to handle these various feelings, anxious children tend to behave in typical ways as well. Most typical is avoiding. When something makes them anxious, they avoid it. They often experience physical symptoms. These symptoms range from headaches and dizziness to stomachaches and nausea to shortness of breath and chest pain to needing to use the bathroom urgently. It can make it difficult for a parent to know if the child is experiencing a medical problem affecting the body or an issue with anxiety that originates in the brain. If, however, these physical symptoms keep reoccurring, especially accompanied by other signs of anxiety, then anxiety is more likely.

When children present with worries and fears and attempts to avoid the things that scare them, it’s also very common to find parents who have accommodated to their kids’ requests, thereby helping them to avoid whatever stresses them. While the initial avoidance makes your child feel better in the moment, it is exactly this avoidance that ultimately causes your child’s world to shrink and his or her symptoms to grow. So, parents who accommodate to a child’s anxiety symptoms are unwittingly making the child’s anxiety disorder worse.

One of the most common anxiety disorders in childhood is generalized anxiety disorder, which often shows up between 9 and 11 years. This child’s mind is filled with worries of various sorts off and on all day for a period of six months or more.

The most common symptoms of childhood GAD are:

— Excessively worrying about things before, during and after they happen.

— Worrying about safety, health and any potential for danger for themselves and their loved ones.

— Over worrying about school, which may result in avoiding going to school.

— Frequent stomachaches, headaches, chest pains or other pains.

— Difficulty paying attention or focusing on work, because the child’s mind is filled with worry.

— Difficulty with sleep.

— Frequently needing reassurance.

— Frequently tired or irritable.

— Clingy to you.

The content of the worry can change over time. They often think, “What if something bad happens?’ and they seem preoccupied and distressed by these thoughts.

Generalized anxiety disorder can be mild, where your child seems to be a bit of a worrier about everything and reticent to do things that make him or her anxious, to severe, where the child refuses to go to other kids’ homes to play, to do anything new, melts down in a tantrum when faced with having to do something that makes the child nervous and even refuses to go to school.

Anxiety disorders tend to run in families. This is because there is a genetic predisposition to anxiety disorders, but it’s also because anxiety is “contagious.” By contagious I mean that parents who are anxious often overreact to their child’s anxiety. They pay more attention to concerns, they support the child avoiding things, they overreact to a concern the child has, and these all conspire to raise anxiety in the child.

Anxiety disorders often occur with other mental health issues of childhood or are mistaken for another disorder. GAD may be mistaken for attention deficit disorder because the child seems to have difficulty paying attention, but it may be because the child’s mind is filled with worries.

An anxiety disorder left untreated can cause a child to become very demoralized and then look like depression. It’s important to bring a child who’s having mental health symptoms to a professional capable of diagnosing and treating pediatric anxiety disorders.

There are multiple treatments that have been shown to be effective. These include various types of psychotherapies but predominantly cognitive behavioral therapy. Therapy teaches your child how to recognize “worry” thoughts, then how to interrupt and attend less to any worry thoughts. Treatment also teaches you and your child how to not avoid due to worry. Helping a child to face a worry and “just do it” (the Nike slogan does apply here) over time diminishes the anxiety altogether. This usually takes a fixed number of sessions with the parent also being helped to follow through at home with the exercises.

Multiple types of medications have also been shown to be effective, particularly for the more severely anxious child. Sometimes medication may be needed to help the child be able to participate in the therapy in a meaningful way. Medication will not be permanent. The point is to treat until the child feels well, continue for another nine to 12 months for their new well state to be stable and then to taper off the medication.

The same is true of therapy. This involves a limited number of sessions followed by a watch-and-wait approach with an extra session or two if symptoms start to pop back up. By treating a child, you help the child to remain developmentally on track, to be his or her best self and to avoid other problems that can develop as a result of long-term anxiety.

