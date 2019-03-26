Anti-Corruption Activist in Lead for Slovakia Presidency

PRAGUE — Very few people in Central Europe would have known the name Zuzana Ĉaputová a few months ago, but now the liberal activist from Slovakia is expected to become the first female president of…

PRAGUE — Very few people in Central Europe would have known the name Zuzana Ĉaputová a few months ago, but now the liberal activist from Slovakia is expected to become the first female president of her country when Slovaks head to the polls this Saturday.

Despite having no experience in public office, Ĉaputová is winning the support of Slovaks, who for more than a year have staged nationwide protests following the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak. Her meteoric rise is a rebuke to a government perceived by many as corrupt and undemocratic.

With Ĉaputová forecast for a decisive victory this weekend, experts say the public backlash against the ruling center-left Smer political party could set an example for opponents of nationalist movements that have dominated politics in countries like Hungary and Poland. They also say she could prove a significant factor in the neighboring Czech Republic, with whom Slovaks once shared a country. It is currently led by populist pro-Russian President Milos Zeman.

But larger forces may also be in play as observers say that a win for Ĉaputová could reinvigorate opponents of a nationalist movement that has swept the region in recent years.

“The election will definitely serve as encouragement for all liberal democratic people in Central Europe,” says Grigorij Meseznikov, director of the Institute for Public Affairs, a think tank in the capital Bratislava. “In the Czech Republic people are more fluent about Slovakia and there are strong relations, so there could be a direct affect.”

An environmental lawyer by trade, the 45-year-old Ĉaputová, called by fellow lawyers “Slovakia’s Erin Brockovich,” entered the political fray a year ago as the anti-corruption candidate, promising a fresh start for a country that has endured rampant scandals since it split from the former Czechoslovakia in 1993. With support waning for Smer following the Kuciak killing, Ĉaputová rode her activist background from single-digit support in the polls last year to draw 40.57 percent of the votes in the first-round election on March 16.

“One does not seem to have to abandon their values, one can be authentic and true, and not have to choose a populist vocabulary to address voters — maybe just the opposite,” she told supporters after the ballots were counted.

With days to go until the small country of 5.5 million is set to vote, Ĉaputová is the overwhelming front-runner. According to a local opinion poll released on March 21, she is expected to take 60.5 percent support, putting her well ahead of her opponent, ruling party-backed European commissioner Maroš Šefčovič.

“She carries the message of the 2018 protests and says the same things that people demanded in the streets,” says Michaela Terenzani, editor-in-chief of English-language newspaper The Slovak Spectator. “After all that has happened last year, [the election] has so far confirmed the trend that people refuse the politics represented by Smer, and call for a change. That change is Ĉaputová.”

A Ĉaputová victory would be significant for a region that, 30 years after throwing down communist rule, is seeing its politics turn populist and nationalistic. A Ĉaputová win also would be compelling in Slovakia, which has witnessed a series of post-communist leaders such as former Prime Minister Vladimír Mečiar who have been criticized internationally for their autocratic style of governance.

Since becoming the country’s largest party in 2012, Smer used a populist platform to strengthen political support under the leadership of Robert Fico, the former prime minister. Traditionally pro- European Union in nature, the party has taken a more skeptical position on European leaders in Brussels and a hardline stance against migration. Like his nationalist counterpart in Hungary, Viktor Orban, Fico has stirred controversy by promoting conspiracy theories, including ones that attack billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

But his party is also criticized for being soft on corruption, including giving a pass to accused businessmen with ties to the government. Over the years, Slovakia has gradually fallen in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, ranking 57th this year.

Following the slaying of the 27-year-old Kuciak and his fiancé Martina Kusnirova, Slovakia experienced the largest protests since the end of communism three decades ago, forcing Fico to resign, though he remained as party leader. So severe are the corruption allegations against Slovakia that the EU’s civil liberties committee last month adopted the draft resolution expressing concerns over corruption and organized crime, the impartiality of law enforcement and judicial independence.

“We are happy to say that further enquiries into corruption and connections into organized crime are being conducted,” Dutch MEP Sophia in ‘t Veld said on Monday during a debate in the European Parliament. “Nevertheless, some concern remains regarding the so-called system of revolving doors. We see some people who stepped down actually coming back in other jobs.”

Two days before the first round of the election, Slovak prosecutors formally charged a high-profile businessman with alleged ties to the mafia with the murder of the journalist. They allege that the killing was tied to Kuciak’s work investigating several businessmen, high-level politicians and members of Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta mafia.

While the role of the president in Slovakia is symbolic in many respects, it has a significant say in foreign policy as part of a regional alliance with Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic called the Visegrad Four. A liberal voice in a region that has gradually drifted toward Russia and China could prove a valuable ally for the West, Meseznikov says.

“Ms. Ĉaputová as pro-EU and NATO will want to persuade Poland and Hungarians to speak with one voice on those issues.”

Šefčovič says he is better suited for the job with 25 years of experience as a diplomat, and has accused his opponent of dodging debate on foreign policy. “Unfortunately, many discussions have been canceled because of the other party’s disinterest,” he wrote on Facebook this week.

Ĉaputová spokesman Martin Burgr did not respond to requests for comment.

The election also comes at an important time for Slovakia domestically as the next president will be tasked with critical judicial appointments while nine of the 13 seats of the Constitutional Court remain vacant, says Martin Poliacik, a member of the liberal Progressive Slovakia party, of which Ĉaputová belongs.

“The presidency is more symbolic if the country is running well, but if you are talking about a country like Slovakia that does not have enough judges in the Constitutional Court, which is the case, then it is extremely important,” he says, adding that he hopes the election will spark a conversation that would ring across Europe.

“I think the outcome of these elections will show us how much Slovakia is crying for a change, and not only internally in Slovakia, but in the region a well.”

Philip Heijmans is a journalist based in Prague, Czech Republic. You can follow him on Twitter here.

