Amazon’s Move Worries Some in Washington’s Tech Sector

The news of Amazon’s move to the greater Washington, D.C., area has drawn a range of strong responses, from concern that it will exacerbate economic inequality to celebration about the economic benefits the corporate giant…

The news of Amazon’s move to the greater Washington, D.C., area has drawn a range of strong responses, from concern that it will exacerbate economic inequality to celebration about the economic benefits the corporate giant could bring to the region.

Within the area’s tech industry — the sector likely to be most affected by the news — leaders are either keeping mum about their reaction or publically expressing excitement. But behind the scenes, experts say, there is a fair amount of apprehension.

“It’s definitely something that a lot of organizations are keeping their eye on,” says Matt Deneroff, Washington, D.C. branch manager for the staffing company Robert Half Technology. “People are worried about it. There’s a lot of uncertainty about the impact.”

Much of the cause for concern surrounds the size of the Washington area’s tech workforce. The region’s number of tech jobs far exceeds its number of tech workers, a gap that is larger than peer region’s and the U.S. average. As recently as 2017, the region had 35,000 current unfilled digital tech jobs, according to a report from the Greater Washington Partnership, a group of business leaders focused on the region’s economic development. And if no action is taken to narrow the gap, it’s expected to widen.

“The demand for talent is near all times highs,” Deneroff says. “This is definitely one of the tightest IT markets we’ve seen in years. It’s one of the tightest in the country.”

Amazon has said it plans to create 25,000 jobs over time in National Landing, the northern Virginia neighborhood it has chosen for its expanded HQ — and half of those are expected to be tech jobs. Some of those positions may be filled by people relocating to the region. Still, with demand currently exceeding local supply, experts say some tech industry leaders are worried they may lose out in the war for talent.

[READ: Commentary: Washington, D.C. Hopes to Be a Resilient City]

“A lot of people are concerned that having Amazon in the market will drive wages up,” says Jonathan Aberman, managing director of venture capital fund Amplifier Ventures and an expert on tech innovation and economic development in the region. “They’re thinking, ‘Oh no, we’ll have to pay more to compete.’ And they already have to compete.”

Some in the government sector are particularly worried, he says, both about possible demand for higher salaries and because with Amazon in the game, “now there is a more sexy thing to do.”

When asked about how Amazon’s move would affect the region’s tech industry, Capital One Labs, the experimental product and technology arm of Capital One, which many see as a tech leader in the region, opted not to respond, as did several smaller local companies and startups. But those who did reply put a positive spin on the Amazon news.

“I’m hopeful that Amazon’s arrival will be great for the D.C. tech scene in the long term,” Tobin Moore, CEO of Optoro, a district startup that helps retailers manage their returns, said in an email. “It will bring more focus and excitement to the area, it will bring more people relocating here for jobs, and it will bring more investment as other businesses move in to be closer to Amazon.”

Tobin says having talent hired away is always a concern. To address that, he says he makes sure his employees are rewarded and happy.

It’s a strategy echoed by others in the industry. “Poaching works both ways,” says Steve Cooper, co-founder and CEO of Excella, a D.C.-based technology consulting firm. “Since we operate in the ultra-competitive consulting space, Excella has spent the last two decades building a culture and community that’s designed to attract and retain top tech talent … While all employers lament ‘poaching,’ the threat of it is good for all of us, and it’s especially good for employees.”

While it may seem counterintuitive, Jennifer Thornton, director of workforce initiatives at the Greater Washington Partnership, says the “capital region” of Baltimore, Washington and Richmond actually produces more than its fair share of graduates in tech. The problem is getting them to stay.

When it comes to tech-oriented degrees and certificates, “We are the largest producer of tech talent in the country,” Thornton says. “We’re No. 1 in bachelor’s degrees and No. 2 for associate and master’s degrees. We do really well at all levels, but then you take a place like Seattle or San Francisco — those places are net importers — we lose some of those people in that process.”

The capital region has a perception problem, Thornton says. “People think of us as a government hub, but we are truly a tech hub as well.”

Most of the region’s tech expertise is tied to government consulting, whereas other tech hubs are more product-focused, Aberman says. “What’s happened is the D.C. market, as it’s become more tech focused, a lot of that tech manifests itself in businesses that you wouldn’t think of as tech businesses.”

Aberman, Thornton and others are hopeful Amazon will improve perceptions by creating a tech ecosystem large enough to attract people and make them want to stay. Startup founders, Aberman says, are far more likely to start a project if they know there are more job opportunities out there if their business fails.

While some are uncertain about how Amazon will affect Washington’s tech scene, Cooper of Excella is comfortable making at least some predictions.

“Like all major changes, it follows an arc: the initial honeymoon phase causes a frenzy of activity with everyone wanting to somehow link their name or entity to Amazon, in the immediate afterglow of this announcement,” he writes in an email.

“Candidates will flood Amazon with resumes, and employees all around D.C. will wait for the initial reports of ‘What’s it like to work at Amazon?’ from a familiar colleague who took the leap,” he says. “Then there will be the inevitable pullback of enthusiasm, as the less glamorous details and unavoidable bumps in the road enter the public domain. And finally, our new neighbor will become a familiar face, a formidable peer, and a welcome contributor to the dynamic community that is D.C.’s tech scene.”

More from U.S. News

More Lawmakers Support the Movement to Grant Washington, D.C. Statehood

Why Cities Should Stop Playing Amazon’s Game

Commentary: Washington, D.C. Hopes to Be a Resilient City

Amazon’s Move Worries Some in Washington’s Tech Sector originally appeared on usnews.com