Amazon Web Services joins Capital CoLAB, an effort to prepare young workers for tech jobs

Capital CoLAB, a coalition of Greater Washington businesses and universities aiming to develop the region’s workforce, gained four new members this week, and one of them joins from Seattle.

ASGN, General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), Washington Gas and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) subsidiary Amazon Web Services are the newest members of the group, launched last year by the Greater Washington Partnership. Capital CoLAB began with 13 universities and 10 businesses, including American University, Capital One and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). The announcement was made during an event co-hosted by Business Roundtable.

Capital CoLAB members help train students for STEM-related fields through programs and internships. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday his company hires 50,000 people per year, and the hardest jobs to hire for are the digital and data positions, such as data scientists. “It’s got to be fixed locally,” Dimon said during the workforce event.

