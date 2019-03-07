Amazon exec describes breakdown of future HQ2 workforce

While Amazon has said about half of the 25,000 HQ2 jobs here will be tech-related, we now know a bit more about the breakdown, thanks to a Thursday talk by Ardine Williams, vice president of…

“I can tell you in general, our corporate sites are about half tech and non-tech,” Williams said after a meet-and-greet — and mini recruiting event — with 14 computer science students at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine. “For HQ2, that’s basically what it’s going to be.”

Of those tech jobs, somewhere between 35 percent to 40 percent of Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) corporate jobs are software engineers, Williams said. In all, she said, “the tech jobs will be computer science, machine learning and artificial intelligence, things like that.”

As for the non-tech jobs, she said “they are usually financing, economists, marketing, the kind of things you would expect to see.”

Most of those HQ2 jobs will come to the planned Arlington campus…