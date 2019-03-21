Amazon boosts beauty category with skincare line

Amazon.com Inc. has launched a private-label 12-product skincare line called Belei that ranges from moisturizers and masks to acne treatments and eye creams. Belei products are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and fragrance and are…

Amazon.com Inc. has launched a private-label 12-product skincare line called Belei that ranges from moisturizers and masks to acne treatments and eye creams.

Belei products are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and fragrance and are not tested on animals, Amazon said. Product bottles are made of post-consumer recycled resin and carton packaging is 100 percent recyclable,

Items range in price from $9 to $40, Retail Dive reports.

All Belei orders are eligible for free shipping, including free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members, and the products have a one-year satisfaction guarantee.

“Our goal is to help customers spend less time and money searching for the right skincare solutions,” said Kara Trousdale, head of beauty for private brands on Amazon.com. “We took a simple, no-nonsense approach when creating Belei, developing products with ingredients that are both proven to deliver results and also offer customers great value for the quality.”

