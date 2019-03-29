Alexandria has an office problem. There’s not enough of it, one top official says.

Alexandria’s efforts to lure new companies into the city are being thwarted by a space problem — there’s just not enough of it. That’s according to Stephanie Landrum, president and CEO of the Alexandria Economic…

That’s according to Stephanie Landrum, president and CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, who called attention to the issue during a presentation to City Council Tuesday evening. Real estate development is one of the most effective ways of generating additional revenue for the city, she said, but the challenge is supporting the kind of development that will help attract new employers.

“We also have talked with council in the past, year after year, about how one of our issues is we don’t have the right product. And so the idea that we can help get new product, Class A office buildings built at Metro stations, is a huge, one, opportunity for us financially, but two, it’s really a necessity,” Landrum said as the council begins deliberations over a new budget. “We don’t have those assets right now.”

