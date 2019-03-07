Akridge and Stars REI team up to purchase third D.C. property

A few days after cutting the ribbon on two D.C. properties, Akridge, along with partner Star REI, have teamed up again to purchase 1100 17th St. NW for $61.75 million. The 147,000-square-foot building is located…

The 147,000-square-foot building is located at the Farragut North Metro station and was 65.7 percent leased at the time of closing on Feb. 28. Major tenants of the 12-story building include Corporate Council on Africa, Puerto Rico Federal Affairs, Cahn & Samuels, the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, Allison Partners Joe & The Juice and Hessel Alluise. Investment management firm JLL will oversee leasing at the building.

1100 17th comes with amenities such as The Hive, a collaborative space for building tenants on the first floor, a spa-like fitness facility, a first-floor conference room and bike room. The seller, Pennsylvania-based Liberty Property Trust, purchased the property for $49.75 million in 2011.

