Advocates urge Maryland Senate to pass ‘clean’ version of minimum wage bill

Advocates for raising Maryland’s minimum wage to $15 are urging the Senate to undo changes made by the House last week while the Restaurant Association of Maryland is publicizing new polling data it says shows support for the bill is diminishing.

The poll conducted by Gonzales Research and Media Services found that overall support for raising the minimum wage is high, with 60 percent of voters polled favoring the idea. However, support fell to 46 percent when people were asked if they support the wage if it results in higher prices for eating out and retail goods.

Support declined to 20 percent when voters were asked if they would support the wage if it resulted in a loss of jobs for low-skill workers, such as employees in the fast-food industry. Some 70 percent would oppose the law.

“When Maryland voters understand the stark reality of this legislation, they overwhelmingly do not support it,” said Marshall Weston Jr., CEO of the 2,000-member Restaurant Association of Maryland.

