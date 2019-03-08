Adam Jones puts former Cal Ripken Jr. estate on the market

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones has put his 25-acre Worthington Valley, Maryland, estate on the market — 10 months after acquiring it from Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. in an auction. Jones put the…

Jones put the 21,890-square-foot property on the market Tuesday asking $3.995 million after he made several upgrades and renovations.

He paid $3.465 million for the sprawling property on May 12 at the auction that had no minimum bid. He has since become a free agent after a standout 10-year run with Orioles.

“They did some beautiful things to the house — they are young and have a crisp aesthetic that people are looking for these days,” said Karen Hubble Bisbee, the Lutherville-based listing agent for the estate and associate broker and principal of the Hubble Bisbee Group of Long & Foster/Christie’s International Real Estate.

The mansion is being shown by appointment only, Hubble Bisbee said Thursday.

It has a large gourmet kitchen, six bedrooms, 10 full baths, five half-baths and an eight-car…