Activists tell Arlandria residents to brace for higher rent in wake of HQ2

Concern of rising rents and gentrification have always been present in the Arlandria neighborhood, which sits between South Glebe and West Glebe roads and ends at Potomac Yard. Amazon.com Inc.’s plan to move to nearby Arlington has only intensified those worries.

About 70 Arlandria residents attended an HQ2-information meeting held by Tenants and Workers United in a church Tuesday night. The nonprofit’s executive director, Evelin Urrutia, told residents they should expect to see higher rents in the coming years.

Urrutia could not say for sure that rents have gone up since Amazon’s announcement in November, but she said some in the neighborhood have recently experienced what she considered an uncharacteristic rent increase for the working-class neighborhood.

“Some have gone up $100 since the beginning of this year,” Urrutia said.

While that doesn’t seem like much, it can be in a neighborhood where the median household income is just less than $50,000 a year.

