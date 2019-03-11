A Toast(ique) to Old Town, while Silver Diner lands on Alexandria’s West End

A couple proprietors are bringing breakfast fare to two corners of Alexandria. Silver Diner operates 15 restaurants across Greater Washington and Baltimore, but its location in Weingarten Realty Corp.’s West Alex project will be its…

Silver Diner operates 15 restaurants across Greater Washington and Baltimore, but its location in Weingarten Realty Corp.’s West Alex project will be its first for Alexandria. The 6,563-square-foot Silver Diner will join Harris Teeter in the mixed-use development under construction at the intersection of King and North Beauregard streets.

The restaurant will seat 236 inside and 64 outside, according to an application to be considered by the Alexandria Planning Commission on May 7. The Harris Teeter at West Alex is expected to open in 2020. Silver Diner would presumably join it that year.

West Alex is slated to include 75,916 square feet of office, the 62,000-square-foot Harris Teeter, nearly 300 apartments and about 35,000 square feet of additional retail. The Weingarten (NYSE: WRI) site plan, as of now, only lists Harris Teeter as a retail tenant.

In Old Town, meanwhile, Toastique is expanding from its…