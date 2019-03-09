9 Small-Cap ETFs With Big Potential

Don’t overlook smaller ETFs. Most investors familiar with exchange-traded funds know the big, famous funds that are tied to the S&P 500 index or a global large-cap benchmark with hundreds of billions of dollars under…

Don’t overlook smaller ETFs.

Most investors familiar with exchange-traded funds know the big, famous funds that are tied to the S&P 500 index or a global large-cap benchmark with hundreds of billions of dollars under management. But there are thousands of ETFs. And while some of these funds are imitators of existing leaders or overwrought, niche offerings that don’t have much of an audience, there are some useful strategies in these smaller and lesser-known funds that command less than $1 billion in total assets. They may not be first on your list of potential ETFs to buy, but each one of these interesting funds deserves a look despite its comparatively smaller size.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ticker: ANGL)

In addition to a catchy name, this VanEck fund offers an interesting theme that could fit nicely with income-oriented investors: ANGL has a portfolio built around high-yielding junk bonds, but applies an interesting screening to only include issuances that were investment grade when they hit the market and recently fallen into the lower end of the bond market. It’s an intriguing strategy, which presupposes that the “fallen angels” are actually much safer than companies that have chronically disappointed analysts and borrowing at inflated interest rates for years. That means the best of both worlds — a yield of more than 5.5 percent, but a slightly better credit profile than the typical junk bond fund.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

When investors think about investing in a single nation, it is normally because they are looking for a unique growth theme, whether it’s an emerging market like China or a frontier market like Vietnam. So you’d be forgiven if you never considered a country-specific ETF for Switzerland. It may not seem a dynamic place, as a smaller nation that’s home to ski slopes and chocolatiers. However, Switzerland is also a large financial hub. This makes the Swiss franc a very stable currency and the nation’s overall economy quite low risk. Top holdings Nestle (NSRGY) and Novartis (NVS) are also familiar enough to give this fund’s components some name recognition, making it an interesting under-the-radar choice.

Proshares Retail Disruption ETF (EMTY)

If you’ve noticed brick-and-mortar retail brands from Sears to RadioShack to Payless Shoes declare bankruptcy, then consider this fascinating ProShares fund that looks to invest in that trend by betting directly against traditional retail stocks. It’s a deceptively simple strategy: The EMTY fund bets against a wide variety of retailers like shoe seller Foot Locker (FL) and drug store Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) using an inverse strategy. This ETF seeks to deliver the opposite returns of its benchmark daily. It’s a risky strategy in a bull market, but if you think the stock market in general is challenged and that retail in particular is likely to roll over, take a look at this Proshares fund.

AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (FNG)

This AdvisorShares fund allows you to cash in on the technological revolution that is streaming video and social media. This means a generous helping of the typical dot-com stocks like Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX) but also lesser-known companies like cloud-computing giant and data analytics firm Splunk (SPLK). The list is focused, too, with less than 20 total stocks, so you won’t be getting a mishmash of large-cap technology stocks you likely already hold in other domestic stock funds. That allows for a more targeted play on this specific subsector of internet tech and media companies.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB)

Another trend worth noting is “green bonds” in the fixed-income marketplace, bonds that are earmarked to spending on environmentally responsible projects. A traditional manufacturing stock or even a local government can offer green bonds as long as the cash raised is used for responsible projects like an energy-efficient office building or similar improvements. Green bonds are slower to catch on in the U.S. but are very fashionable in Europe, so this fund has an international flavor with top holdings including the Belgian government and the European Investment Bank. But you can feel good about your investment in this lesser-known fund, as the bonds in this portfolio are helping the planet.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW)

Another international fund, ICOW looks at all corporations in the world and has selected the 100 that have the biggest free cash flow generation after taxes, interest and expenses. These are corporations that may be gigantic but clearly are not spending money on needless headcount, real estate or research boondoggles. That means companies like Amazon.com (AMZN) are out, because the company is burning so much money on growth. But multinational miner Rio Tinto (RIO) and energy giant BP (BP) are at the top of the list. This largely overlooked fund is a unique twist on the notion of cash-rich corporations and could provide a nice low-risk complement to any portfolio.

iShares Microcap ETF (IWC)

This iShares fund is focused on micro-cap stocks — very small U.S. public companies that are in fact too tiny to even be included in the typical small-cap portfolio. Obviously, this is an incredibly risky strategy since these companies can often be less than $1 billion and sometimes can be very light on cash and struggling to generate profits. However, these are also theoretically the companies with the biggest upside because they are barely past start-up phase and hold tremendous future potential. If you like lesser known stocks, this lesser-known ETF is right up your alley.

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

In the era of global warming and extreme weather events, it is increasingly apparent that access to clean water is going to be a concern in many regions — particularly the American West. That’s where the PHO fund comes in, with an interesting array of components that include for-profit water utility American Water Works Co. (AWK) as well as manufacturer of pumps and flow technology Pentair (PNR). Unlike electric utilities, which are seeing a trend down in energy use thanks to efficiency measures worldwide, water utilities have a strong baseline demand at present — and perhaps a better chance of growth because of environmental reasons and population expansion in the years ahead.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)

Here’s an option if you want to get a little more aggressive with your ETF investment than the typical large-cap ETF allows. The AOA fund has about $900 million in total assets, so it’s much smaller than the multibillion flagship funds from iShares and not nearly as high-profile. However, in truth it’s a fund of funds that simply takes some of the best offerings iShares has and allocates your cash across them — including small-cap stocks and emerging markets to spice up a core of about 38 percent of total assets allocated to an S&P 500 fund. It’s a holistic approach to portfolio diversification, with an aggressive twist for those who prioritize growth.

Small-Cap ETFs With Big Potential

Big may not always be better. Here are nine small-cap ETFs that offer investors interesting strategies for their portfolios:

— VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

— iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

— Proshares Retail Disruption ETF (EMTY)

— AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (FNG)

— VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB)

— Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW)

— iShares Microcap ETF (IWC)

— Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

— iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)

More from U.S. News

7 Online Retail Stocks Customers Love

9 Great Financial ETFs to Buy Now

8 Emerging Markets Funds to Buy and Hold

9 Small-Cap ETFs With Big Potential originally appeared on usnews.com