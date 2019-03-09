9 Overlooked Tech Dividend Stocks

Include tech for income, too. Many investors think of information technology as the sector to focus on when you’re looking for growth. That’s for good reason, given the track record of companies like Apple (ticker:…

Many investors think of information technology as the sector to focus on when you’re looking for growth. That’s for good reason, given the track record of companies like Apple (ticker: AAPL) that surged in the last decade and delivered significant outperformance to investors who noticed the potential of the mobile revolution. However, in many ways tech is a foundational investment on which even low-risk investors can rely. Thanks to strong baseline demand for information technology, there are several unsung names in the sector that generate reliable revenue — and reliable dividends — under the radar of many investors. Here are nine tech dividend stocks to buy.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom merged with competitor Avago after a massive 2016 merger valued at $37 billion in a wave of consolidation in the microchip space a few years ago. While many investors have forgotten about this deal, the efficiency and scale it created continue to deliver big dividends. Payouts have soared from 44 cents before the merger to a quarterly payout of $2.65 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Furthermore, shares of AVGO have soared about 150 percent since the beginning of 2016. Some mergers are a waste of time and money, but clearly this partnership has been good or shareholders in many tangible ways.

Current yield: 4 percent

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

Never heard of Crown Castle? That’s because it’s a smaller and specialized company in the tech ecosystem, operating cell phone towers and communications infrastructure that keep people connected. CCI operates more than 40,000 towers and 65,000 miles of fiber-optic cable across major U.S. markets, and leases that space to telecom companies. This kind of high-tech infrastructure doesn’t make headlines, but it does make for reliable revenue as it is akin to a utility. CCI started paying dividends in 2014 at 35 cents a quarter and has rapidly increased those payouts ever since, to $1.12.

Current yield: 3.7 percent

HP (HPQ)

Remember HP, the company behind those ubiquitous inkjet printers and laptops? Well, there is still a decent business to be made around these older technologies. The current incarnation of HP was formed in 2015 when the legacy businesses of Hewlett Packard split into two separate companies — business-focused Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) and the consumer-focused HP that sells computers and printers. That streamlining has helped the company trim down. As a result, its generous dividend is only about a third of total profits and very sustainable.

Current yield: 3.4 percent

Iron Mountain (IRM)

Iron Mountain got its start as a solution for companies looking to store sensitive documents. It’s natural that IRM evolved into cloud computing solutions, cybersecurity and other information management software for the 21st century. It’s not a trendy business like streaming video or smartphones, but the monthly storage fees from clients support more than $4 billion in annual revenue and a steadily growing dividend yield. Distributions have grown roughly 10-fold since 2010, from 6.25 cents quarterly to 61.1 cents paid in the last quarter of 2018. That’s a powerful income stream that long-term investors can enjoy.

Current yield: 7 percent

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Communication hardware company Juniper specializes in products like routers and switching controllers that make up the networks on college campuses and office centers. The company has logically moved into security offerings as well to protect those networks, but is still very much an internet infrastructure play. Since just about everyone is already wired in 2019, there’s not a ton of growth here — and as a result, JNPR stock has been sleepy for the past five years or so. However, stability is a big appeal to many income-oriented investors. With dividends less than half of total earnings, there is little chance of Juniper’s generous distributions drying up anytime soon.

Current yield: 3 percent

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Although better known than some on this list, QCOM has fallen out of favor among growth-oriented tech investors. Shares are down more than 30 percent in the last five years because Qualcomm has moved from a growth investment into a value and dividend play. The company owns licenses and patents on a host of technologies used in wireless communication. While the mobile revolution has plateaued and others are slowly coming up alternatives, QCOM continues to get significant royalties from the companies using its products. These companies include Apple, which uses Qualcomm gear in its iconic iPhone.

Current yield: 4.6 percent

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM)

The name says it all here, as TSM is a Taiwan-based manufacturer of semiconductors and microchips. TSM is the world’s largest independent semiconductor foundry, meaning that it makes chips designed by third parties for use in products that it doesn’t directly sell. In other words, Taiwan Semiconductor takes blueprints from top-tier chip designers like fast-growing Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and makes the devices for a fee. The chip designers don’t have to worry about running a factory and TSM doesn’t have to worry about research and development. While this means less growth potential, the trade-off for dividend investors is reliable revenue and payouts.

Current yield: 3.5 percent

Western Digital Corp. (WDC)

Another legacy tech stock worth a look is Western Digital, which manufactures hard drives and memory solutions primarily for desktop and laptop marketplaces. Thanks to a move to mobile as well as the increasing use of cloud-based storage solutions, making disk drives in 2019 isn’t as lucrative as it was two decades ago in the heyday of personal computers. Margins have been weaker and demand continues to slowly soften, as can be expected. However, investors seem to think the worst is over in WDC as shares have jumped more than 20 percent to start 2019 as an added bonus to its generous dividend.

Current yield: 4.3 percent

Xerox Corp. (XRX)

While the digital age has reduced paper use, anyone who has stepped foot into a modern office knows that the copier is much more than just a place to duplicate documents. These days, Xerox machines offer a variety of high-resolution scanning applications, digital sharing via email and even cloud-based storage solutions. Sure, XRX may never again be the big brand it was a few decades ago. But it is soundly profitable, and has seen dividends grow from 4.25 cents a quarter in 2012 to a distribution of 25 cents at the end of 2018 as a sign of its commitment to shareholder income.

Current yield: 3.3 percent

