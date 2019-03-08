8 Ways to Invest with a Weakening U.S. Dollar

Profiting from a weak U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar’s year-to-date return is slightly weaker against a basket of other currencies, and this weakness could continue into 2019. Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note…

The U.S. dollar’s year-to-date return is slightly weaker against a basket of other currencies, and this weakness could continue into 2019. Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note that they believe the greenback is due for a cyclical peak in 2019, saying the buck is 15 percent overvalued versus other major currencies as the Federal Reserve halts hiking interest rates. That means investors may want to diversify their portfolios to take advantage of a softening dollar. Here are eight ways to invest.

Treasury’s inflation-protected securities

Gage Kemsley, investment advisor at Oxford Wealth Advisors in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, says conservative investors could buy the Treasury’s inflation-protected securities, known as TIPS, which are often considered a hedge against a weak dollar. Higher inflation and dollar weakness often occur together, and the principal of TIPS changes based on inflation as measured by the consumer price index. “For people who don’t want to get too speculative or take that much risk, TIPS might be a good option,” Kemsley says.

U.S. multinational companies

Kemsley says when looking for protection against a devalued dollar, he prefers buying U.S. multinational companies that conduct more than 50 percent of their business abroad for his clients, rather than invest in foreign companies. “People understand domestic stocks a little bit better,” he says. Some examples of U.S. companies with significant international exposure include Apple (ticker: AAPL), which does 60 percent of its business overseas. McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) is a traditional pick for investing in U.S. multinational companies, Kemsley says, noting the fast-food company does more business internationally than domestically.

Gold

Alon Ozer, chief investment officer of Florida-based Omina Family Wealth, says gold is a traditional hedge against a falling U.S. dollar and rising inflation. Gold is denominated in U.S. dollars, so when the dollar falls, the price rises. Because it takes time to mine and refine gold, he says supply doesn’t fluctuate much. “Supply and demand is not going to change just because the currency changes, so the price has to adjust,” he says. Investors can buy gold coins or bars, but exchange-traded funds are easier. One ETF example is VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ), which lets buyers take physical ownership of gold when they sell the ETF. It has an expense ratio of 0.4 percent, which means it would cost $40 for $10,000 invested annually.

Crude oil

Those with a risk appetite could invest in crude oil as a dollar hedge, Kemsley says. Like gold, crude oil is denominated in U.S. dollars and also acts as an inflation hedge since it is a real asset. In the equity space, Kemsley says he prefers companies that are producers or refiners. Investors can seek out single-stock names or ETFs. VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) tracks an index of companies that turn crude oil into fuels. It is up 9.5 percent this year. To get exposure to the commodity itself, ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is considered an open-ended fund for tax purposes, so investors use Form 1099, rather than a Form 1065, which most oil futures ETFs issue. It has an expense ratio of 0.65 percent and is up about 22 percent in 2019.

Broad-based commodity ETFs

To avoid the volatility of holding a single commodity, one option is to invest in a broad-based commodity fund as a dollar hedge, Ozer says. Broad-based commodities include a mix of natural resources including precious metals like gold and silver, industrial metals like copper, energy and agricultural markets. One caveat is that commodity ETFs as a whole can be pricier than standard ETFs, with the average cost at about 0.92 percent. One ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC), is slightly less than the category average of 0.85 percent, and it caps the energy weighting at 60 percent to make a more diversified portfolio. It is up nearly 9 percent this year.

Sovereign debt

Andy Hart, managing partner of Delegate Advisors, says foreign fixed-income investments can do well when the dollar falls. He says when researching sovereign-debt investments, look for countries that are investment grade, as rated by credit agencies. Hart says a weak dollar can be beneficial in two ways: the differences in interest rates between the U.S. and the other country, and currency appreciation. An ETF example is iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV). It targets developed market sovereign bonds of various maturities, denominated in local (non-U.S.) currencies. It is lower in cost compared with similar funds, at 0.35 percent. It’s up by slightly more than 1 percent year-to-date.

International company debt

Just as sovereign-debt investors benefit from a weak dollar, fixed-income investors in international corporate debt can also see gains, Hart says. Here, too, look for companies with investment-grade debt, and for investor using ETFs, look for diversified funds to spread out the risk. One example is SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND), which has diverse coverage of sector and geographic allocation, with a broad range of maturities. IBND is up nearly 2 percent.

Emerging market equities

Hart says emerging market equities benefit from a weaker dollar in a few ways. Emerging market equities are usually commodities focused, “so they get a bump in activity when commodities’ prices rise, but more importantly, most of their debt is dollar denominated,” he says. If the dollar falls relative to the currency where they generate revenue, the cost of paying their debt falls. Companies with large international sales benefit since they’re paid in a higher priced currency. Hart says he prefers using a diversified cap-weighted index fund to avoid having too much exposure to one country. An example is Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company ETF (FDNE), keeps about 21 percent of its holdings in the energy sector. It’s up 6.8 percent this year.

