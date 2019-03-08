8 Investments to Capture Momentum In Your Portfolio

Buying stocks or other securities with high returns. Momentum investing is designed to track market upticks. “This strategy aims to capture the swings of certain areas of the market when they’re hot, while avoiding the…

Buying stocks or other securities with high returns.

Momentum investing is designed to track market upticks. “This strategy aims to capture the swings of certain areas of the market when they’re hot, while avoiding the areas that are in a downtrend,” says Mike Windle, partner at C. Curtis Financial Group in Plymouth, Michigan. He touts exchange-traded funds, which operate similarly to mutual funds that trade like stocks, for this approach. “ETFs will give you far better diversity within an asset class or sector, but still allow the flexibility of intraday trading, so you can get out if the momentum swings,” he says. But stock and mutual funds picks can still capture momentum. Here are eight investments for putting a momentum strategy to work.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (ticker: FV)

FV invests in sector and industry-specific ETFs, specifically owning five of the strongest areas of the market out of a potential universe of 20 ETFs. “Targeting sectors that are leading the market is one of the best ways to access momentum in a portfolio,” says Amy Kemp, a financial advisor at Paragon Financial Services in Richmond, Virginia. This ETF’s two largest holdings are in technology and health care, and it has a five-year average return of 8.4 percent. “These types of ETFs are designed to rotate out of any areas that start to lag, making them a no-brainer for investors who want access to momentum, without the hassle of doing the research themselves,” Kemp says.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

MTUM offers exposure to more than 100 individual stocks, centered on large- and mid-cap U.S. companies. Shana Sissel, portfolio manager at CLS Investments says it’s a good pure-play option. “It’s giving you six and 12 months without mixing anything else like earned momentum or other factors to gain additional momentum exposure.” MTUM is one of the largest ETFs of its kind, and “from a trading, execution and liquidity standpoint, it’s an easy opportunity to gain exposure,” Sissel says. Performance-wise, the fund has a solid track record, producing an average annual total return of 13.7 percent since its inception in December 2014.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

“The important thing to remember with momentum investing is that the likelihood of one momentum stock outperforming is vanishingly small,” says Adam Grealish, director of investing at Betterment. He says investors looking to capture market climbs should consider broad exposure through a factor fund. Factor investing selects funds that tilt toward specific factors — including momentum — to pursue higher returns. GSLC “is a multi-factor ETF that provides exposure to momentum as well as value, quality and low volatility,” he says. That allows for greater diversification, which is important for managing the potentially higher risk that factor funds can sometimes carry. GSLC’s largest concentration lies in information technology, health care, consumer discretionary and financials.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM)

IMTM also follows a factor approach, with a focus on international large- and mid-cap stocks chiefly in the health care and energy sectors. Matthew McKee, financial advisor at the Samalin Investment Counsel in New York, says IMTM may be a good complement to MTUM in a momentum portfolio. “If you believe we’re in the beginning of a bull market and want exposure to stocks that are increasing in price, then they’re both good options.” He says what investors must keep an eye on is valuation. “The stock prices are rising due, in part, to the market’s view that earnings will increase,” McKee says. “If those earnings don’t materialize, the stock prices can correct, sometimes significantly.”

Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

GPN is an individual stock in the payments space that could produce momentum results. “Payment processor stocks are an attractive option,” says Randy Watts, chief investment strategist at William O’Neill + Co. in New York. He says the shift from cash to digital in payments has only just begun, opening up plenty of room for growth within the industry. That growth should continue, “despite a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy and the rest of the world,” with payment companies potentially posting double-digit revenues in 2019. Year to date, GPN is up 25 percent, setting a promising tone for momentum seekers.

Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio (FSPHX)

Studying individual sector funds can be a good way to familiarize oneself with momentum trends. Sector funds target a specific economic segment or industry. FSPHX is a high-return, low-cost fund oriented toward health care; the largest concentrations include health care equipment, biotechnology, managed health care and pharmaceuticals. Over the last decade, the fund has outperformed the S&P 500, generating an average annual total return of 20.6 percent, compared to 16.7 percent. With health spending growth to average 5.5 percent annually through 2027, FSPHX and the health care sector in general may be set for an extended hot streak.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

DWAS is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Technical Leaders Index, with an emphasis on smaller momentum stocks that have big potential. More than half of this fund is weighted toward small-cap growth. Like some of the other momentum ETFs mentioned here, DWAS leans heavily toward the health care, technology, financial and industrial sectors. In terms of performance, since its inception in July 2012 the fund has closely tracked the performance of both its underlying index and the Russell 2000. Year to date, DWAS has produced a return of about 16 percent.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Much buzz surrounds cannabis stocks and ACB could emerge as a momentum leader. The stock is relatively undervalued compared with some of its competitors, making it attractive for those looking to get in on the ground floor of an upward mover. If ACB’s lower per share price spurs more investors to buy in, the stock could see its market footprint expand significantly. Cannabis stocks by nature tend to be volative, but experts say investors should educate themselves thoroughly about the risks.

Capture momentum with these investments.

The eight ways to capture momentum in your portfolio are through:

— First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

— iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

— Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

— iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM)

— Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

— Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio (FSPHX)

— Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

— Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

10 of the Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2019

10 of the Best Health Care Stocks to Buy for 2019

8 Investments to Capture Momentum In Your Portfolio originally appeared on usnews.com