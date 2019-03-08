8 High-Quality Growth Stocks to Buy

These stocks have A+ ratings. Investors are constantly on the hunt for the best stocks to buy and experienced investors know a lot of different factors should be considered when determining a stock’s quality. S&P…

Investors are constantly on the hunt for the best stocks to buy and experienced investors know a lot of different factors should be considered when determining a stock’s quality. S&P Global Market Intelligence assesses every stock under their coverage based on factors such as earnings, dividends and projected growth rates and assigns each stock a quality rating raging from D to A+. Using S&P Global data, the CFRA analyst team then considers each stock’s valuation and ranks each stock’s quality on a scale of one to five. These eight growth stocks have A+ quality ratings.

Boeing Co. (ticker: BA)

Boeing has had some major public relations issues in recent weeks related to multiple 737 Max crashes. Those crashes may lead to legal and regulatory fallout, but they have also created a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors. CFRA analyst Jim Corridore recently lowered his outlook for BA stock in the wake of the 737 Max problems but maintained his “buy” rating. Corridore says Boeing is well-positioned to benefit from long-term demand in commercial airflight and its balance sheet is strong enough to weather near-term 737 Max liabilities. CFRA has a $450 price target for BA stock.

Gentex Corp. (GNTX)

Gentex manufactures automatic dimming rearview mirrors for the auto industry, as well as a handful of fire protection products for commercial customers. Analyst Garrett Nelson says Gentex revenue growth should tick higher from 2.2 percent in 2018 to 2.5 percent in 2019 driven by North American sales. Despite trade war tariffs negatively impacting margins, Gentex reported 2 percent growth in mirror shipments in the most recent quarter. This growth is even more impressive considering the overall downturn in the auto industry. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $28 price target for GNTX stock.

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt is one of the largest truckload and intermodal transportation providers in North America. Corridore says improving freight markets should boost truckload revenues this year. He projects 11 percent revenue growth in 2019 and 8 percent revenue growth in 2020. He is also forecasting at least 6 percent growth in load count this year and a 5 percent increase in pricing. Corridore says a combination of growing transportation demands, favorable pricing trends and market share gains will propel the stock higher. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $128 price target for JBHT stock.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Analyst Kenneth Leon says 2019 may finally be the time for Lowe’s to shine in the home improvement market. Leon says new management may need a bit of time to get the company on the right track, but moves to improve sales execution, implement inventory controls, optimize the supply chain and remodel stores indicate Lowe’s is headed in the right direction. Leon is projecting 3 to 4 percent revenue growth in 2019 and says Lowe’s could even gain back market share from Home Depot (HD). CFRA has a “buy” rating and $119 price target for LOW stock.

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Given a disappointing interest rate environment and ongoing pricing war among money managers, growth in the financial sector has been hard to come by in recent years. However, Leon is projecting 5 to 7 percent revenue growth from Raymond James in fiscal 2019. Leon says fixed income underwriting and trading will be challenging in coming quarters. But Raymond James grew its assets under management by 15 percent in the most recent quarter and Leon says the company is likely on the lookout for strategic acquisitions. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $92 price target for RJF stock.

Ross Stores (ROST)

U.S. retail is another area of the market where growth has been challenged, but analyst Camilla Yanushevsky says Ross is one of the few exceptions. CFRA is projecting 6.2 percent sales growth in fiscal 2020 and 6.3 percent growth in fiscal 2021. Those numbers reflect the opening of 75 new Ross stores and 25 new dd’s Discounts locations. Yanushevsky also projects respectable same-store sales growth of 2.4 percent in fiscal 2020 and 2.6 percent in fiscal 2021. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $102 price target for ROST stock.

TJX Companies (TJX)

Like Ross, Yanushevsky says TJX shares are undervalued given the company’s growth outlook. CFRA projects 5.8 percent sales growth in fiscal 2020 and 6.5 percent sales growth in fiscal 2021. Those growth numbers reflect the opening of 250 new stores per year, but Yanushevsky is also calling for same-store sales growth of 2.7 and 2.3 percent in the next two years. That same-store sales growth will be driven by 3 percent growth in Marmaxx, HomeGoods and TJX Canada comps. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for TJX stock.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth is the largest American managed care company. UnitedHealth reported 12 percent revenue growth in the most recent quarter and average premiums for its customers rose 12 percent overall in 2018. Analyst Colin Scarola says United’s unparallelled scale and its booming Optum business will help the company outpace the earnings growth of its peers in coming years. Scarola is forecasting 20 percent annual operating profit growth from Optum and 20 percent overall earnings growth from United in 2019. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $303 price target for UNH stock.

